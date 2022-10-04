Persona Achieves ISO 27001 Security Standard Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona today today announced it received ISO 27001 accreditation for its information security management system (ISMS). The widely recognized certification reinforces Persona's position as one of the most secure service providers in the market, and demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining and protecting information security for customers.

"Protecting our customers' information is a top priority," said Charles Yeh, CTO, Persona. "Obtaining this certification is a true validation of our commitment to and investments in maintaining the highest security standards for our customers and employees."

ISO 27001 is a rigorous certification that demonstrates Persona's adherence to international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization. The certification is considered the gold standard in information security and is a testament to Persona's stringent security processes and practices.

The ISO 27001 is part of a continuous process to ensure Persona's security processes and practices are in keeping with evolving compliance. In addition to this certification, Persona is SOC 2 Type II compliant.

ABOUT PERSONA

Persona offers trusted identity infrastructure that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals or other businesses – along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end. Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Persona