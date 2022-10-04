There's Vodka in This! Truly Introduces its First Spirits-Based Seltzer, Truly Vodka Seltzer, Made with Premium, Six-Times-Distilled Vodka and Real Fruit Juice

Hard Seltzer "OG" Truly Steps into Fast-Growing Canned Cocktail Space on National Vodka Day with Premium Offer for Drinkers Living Their Premium Years

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Vodka Day, Truly Hard Seltzer, leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, today announces the launch of the brand's first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Seltzer. Made with six-times-distilled premium vodka and real fruit juice, Truly Vodka Seltzer will be available nationally in four unique flavors including Blackberry & Lemon, Cherry & Lime, Pineapple & Cranberry, and Peach & Tangerine starting October 11.

Crisp, flavorful, and delightfully refreshing, each Truly Vodka Seltzer style leads with a predominant fruit paired with a complementary fruited back note for a premium flavor combination and natural taste profile. At 5% ABV and just 110 calories with 2g sugars and naturally gluten free, Truly Vodka Seltzer is a perfect way to level up your drinking experience.

The Original Inspiration for Truly Hard Seltzer Serves as Brand's Latest Innovation

Credited with developing the industry's original hard seltzer, Truly, Boston Beer Company Director of Product Development Casey O'Neill describes the latest evolution of this refreshing, convenient and fun alternative to light beer as a no-brainer. "You could say the traditional vodka seltzer was my inspiration for Truly Hard Seltzer from day one for its refreshing taste and endless possibilities," said O'Neill. "Our team has spent countless months testing thousands of drinkers on hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to get the latest and greatest extension of Truly just right. A spirits-based seltzer that's crisp, clean and flavorful had been my north star for Truly innovation, but it's safe to say we're just getting started."

"A trailblazer and tastemaker since coming onto the scene over five years ago, Truly is constantly innovating and challenging what drinkers expect from hard seltzer," said Matt Withington, Director of Marketing, Truly Hard Seltzer. "We've earned our role as the ultimate beyond beer destination and are ready to elevate the canned cocktail space with our first spirits-based seltzer. We're giving discerning drinkers a reason to trade up their vodka seltzer with a brand they know and love, Truly, plus six-times-distilled vodka and real fruit juice for a 'truly' unique drinking experience."

Driving Awareness and Trial with Catchy Campaign and Digital Promotion

To launch its new Truly Vodka Seltzer, Truly will kick off a 360-degree integrated campaign, "There's Vodka in This!," this fall to drive awareness of the spirits-based offering supported largely via social and digital, and e-commerce in addition to retail and point-of-sale to drive trial. Additionally, Truly will target millennial drinkers by offering a "premium discount" for those enjoying their "premium years" through a promotion that plays on Truly's version of old and new: nostalgia and innovation. To learn more about the #TrulySeniorDiscount, follow Truly on Instagram @Truly or Twitter @TrulySeltzer.

This new vodka-based addition brings the Truly lineup to 38 total flavors (and counting!). All-new Truly Vodka Seltzer will be available in 12-ounce slim cans and variety 8-packs and single style 8-packs and 4-packs starting this fall at a suggested retail price of $9.99 (4-pack) to $17.99 (8-pack). Visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com for more information and availability.

Truly as a Destination for Innovative Beyond Beer Experiences

With this latest release, Truly continues to cement its role in the alcoholic beverage space as a platform for beyond beer innovation. Vodka Seltzer is the first spirits-based seltzer from Truly and the latest innovation that comes on the heels of an original hard seltzer optimization which added real fruit juice to the entire portfolio. Also in 2022, the brand introduced a bold flavor pack, Truly Margarita-Style, and Truly Flavored Vodka in collaboration with Beam Suntory.

About Truly

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative beyond beer experience, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in more than 30 unique flavors and counting including 12 delicious originals, four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, four flavors of Truly Margarita-Style, two flavors of Truly Extra, plus three flavors of Truly Lemonade Freeze Pops and even limited time styles including seasonal mix packs. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based hard seltzer, Truly Vodka Seltzer. To learn more about Truly, follow Truly on social media, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com or stop by the home of Truly innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly LA.

