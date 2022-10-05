COMCAST OFFERING FREE AND DISCOUNTED INTERNET IN NEW JERSEY THROUGH THE FEDERAL AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM

Eligible Customers Can Now Receive Assistance Signing Up for the Affordable Connectivity Program at Nearby Xfinity Stores

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.

(PRNewsfoto/Comcast Cable) (PRNewswire)

Comcast also recently introduced two new ways for customers to benefit from the ACP:

Internet Essentials Plus: A new tier of service that offers twice the download speed of traditional Internet Essentials for $29.95/month. Qualifying customers who subscribe to Internet Essentials Plus and enroll in ACP through Xfinity will effectively get broadband for free after the $30/month ACP benefit is applied.

Xfinity Mobile: Comcast's top-rated mobile service, which includes 5G, is also eligible for the ACP benefit through Xfinity. Internet Essentials customers can use their $30/month ACP discount toward a bundle of Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile service. For example, an Internet Essentials customer (paying $9.95/month) can add one line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile ($45/month) for $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

Since 2011, Internet Essentials from Comcast – the nation's largest and most comprehensive Internet adoption program – has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people from low-income families to the Internet at home, including 276,000 in New Jersey.

"Through Internet Essentials and the Affordable Connectivity Program, cost is no longer a barrier to low-income residents getting reliable broadband at home," said Gabriel Torres, Vice President of Marketing, Comcast Freedom Region. "Our Xfinity Stores are a great place for residents to learn more about the ACP and how it can be combined with our offers to provide free Internet. Our team is ready to help qualifying customers learn about the ACP and sign up for Xfinity services so they can take advantage of everything the Internet has to offer."

Through Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, the company is working with thousands of partners across the country, including nonprofits and city leaders, to increase awareness of, and participation in ACP, and to provide digital skills training so everyone can benefit from the opportunities that come from being online. In addition to providing free-WiFi in 35 community centers as part of our Lift Zones program across the state of New Jersey, Comcast has provided more than $300,000 over the last year to New Jersey nonprofits in support of digital equity initiatives and provided 500 laptops to Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia for participants of their education and workforce development programs.

"United Way of Greater Union County has been a partner of Comcast's Internet Essentials program for over a decade, and we are proud to continue this partnership to ensure that all families are aware of, and those who are eligible get access to, the Affordable Connectivity Program. With 800,000 residents across New Jersey living in poverty, including more than 48,000 in Union County, the ACP is critical for families to get the connectivity they need to access educational programs, apply for jobs, complete social service programs, connect with their health service providers and more. With Comcast's support, we are able to get the word out that this resource is available and help more families get connected," said Juanita Vargas, Vice President of Programs and Operations, United Way of Greater Union County.

In addition to visiting an Xfinity Store, new and existing customers can speak with a Comcast representative by calling 844-389-4681 or by visiting www.xfinity.com/acp to learn more about ACP and sign up for Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus. To find the nearest local Xfinity Retail Store visit www.xfinity.com/local/nj.

About Internet Essentials

Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. In 10 years, it has helped connect 10 million low-income Americans to broadband Internet at home, most for the very first time. It has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. Comcast also offers Internet Essentials Plus, which delivers speeds up to 100 Mbps for $29.99 a month, plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials and nonprofit community partners. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast's commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comcast NBCUniversal