FEID CONTINUES ENGRAVING HIS NAME ON THE US & GLOBAL CHARTS

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO "NIEVE" REMIXES EP

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feid, the indomitable artist who continues to lead the voice of the urban genre around the world, continues leaving his legacy by announcing a complete sell out of his "U.S. TRIP" show dates within minutes of the tickets going out on sale.

FEID SELLS OUT 2022 “U.S. TRIP” SHOW DATES IN JUST MINUTES (PRNewswire)

FERXXO continues his ascension to Latin music superstardom with the announcement of selling out his headline "U.S. TRIP" show dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city run kicks off on October 13th in Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre making stops across the U.S. in Orlando, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 25th at The Belasco.

"The velocity in which Feid's first-ever U.S. headline show dates sold out is a testament to the stardom he possesses and his powerful connectivity with fans," said Hans Schafer, SVP of Global Touring. "We feel proud to be his partner and a part of this big moment."

With just a couple weeks since 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album' unexpectedly released because of the leak, Feid has been enjoying the fruits of his long-awaited album holding a tight grip on the US and Global charts. Feid currently holds two songs steadily climbing the past weeks in the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart ("Normal" at #38 & "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo" debuted this week at #46) all while his album 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album' stays on the Hot Latin Albums Chart at #9.

Meanwhile on the world stage, FERXXO's impact on the Spotify Global Charts continues to remain dominant. "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo" jumps up to #44 on the Spotify Daily Global Charts while "Normal" moves up to #138 and "Prohibidox" leaps up to #146. Feid is also the #18 artist in the world - a three-week consecutive run as a Top 20 Global Artist as well as holding the #6 position in Spotify's Weekly Top Global Albums.

On the heels of all this success, Feid has no plans of letting the foot off the gas and brings another unexpected surprise to his fans with the release of the remix EP for his hit single "Nieve." The song, which was critically acclaimed and named by Rolling Stone as a "dance-ready banger," has become a crowd favorite in all his shows around the world. Originally produced by the incomparable Sky Rompiendo, the single was released in March of this year as the first single from his new album 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album.' Across five different remixes, the EP features different versions of "Nieve" from Good Times Ahead, Armand Van Helden, Benny Benassi, Henry Fong and Nick Leon featuring all kinds of variations of electronic music that make every fiber of the body vibrate.

For more info on Feid, please visit ferxxop.com/UStrip

US TRIP DATES:

Thursday, October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sunday, October 16 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Wednesday, October 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Tuesday, October 25 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Wednesday, October 26 – New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

Thursday, October 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, October 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tuesday, November 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tuesday, November 08 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thursday, November 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Sunday, November 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Monday, November 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sunday, November 20 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

Friday, November 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

To apply for media credentials for show coverage:

livenation.com/pressrequests

About Feid

Feid is a multi-disciplined global artist revered for his unique and inimitable concepts and projects he shares with the world. Proudly from Medellin, Colombia, the reggaeton global star is the biggest breakout Latin artist of 2022 by managing to become the #5 global artist on Spotify after releasing the critically acclaimed and leaked LP, 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum.' With a #2 Global Album debut and #5 US Album Debut on Spotify, 2022 is indubitably the year of el FERXXO, as his fans have endearingly dubbed him. FERXXO has a knack for keeping his ear to the streets, and because of this, he has been able to be an inspiration to the new generation of artists and uses his platform to promote and give back to his community and beyond.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment