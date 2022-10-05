Glia Named to CB Insights' Fintech 250 List for Third Consecutive Year

Glia recognized for pioneering Digital Customer Service and AI-driven automation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named Glia , the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), to its annual Fintech 250 ranking for the third year in a row. The distinction showcases the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. Glia is among a smaller group of 159 Fintech 250 companies that have achieved a $1B+ valuation.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

"In uncertain economic times, the customer experience is more important than ever to build deeper relationships and retain business. Today that requires a digital-first approach. Glia is trailblazing how financial institutions connect with their customers on screen with our ChannelLess™ Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform that fuels client success. We are honored by the growing number of financial institutions adopting our DCS solution and the continued recognition by CB Insights on the Fintech 250 list," said Jeremy Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Glia.

Glia's strong momentum has continued through 2022, including the acquisition of Finn AI—the premier AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions—and a round of financing that brings Glia's total funding to $152M with a valuation that exceeds $1B. Glia continues to grow, exceeding 300 insurance, banking and credit union clients and expanding into the Latin American market.

Collectively, the Fintech 250 cohort raised over $51B in 2021, pushing the total raised since the start of 2017 up to more than $115B. Glia's funding rounds in both 2021 and 2022 have contributed to that number. Glia is now among the unicorns on the Fintech 250 list, with a valuation exceeding $1B.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods, and transforming how traditional banking, insurance and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 250 winners from a pool of over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 2,000 of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

chris.orlando@cbinsights.com

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

Contact:

chris.mcmanus@glia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia