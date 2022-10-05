NOMAD™-as-a-Service Gives Revolutionary Visual Search to Organizations with Any DAM/MAM

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- User frustration searching collections of visual objects remains the biggest obstacle to digital asset management (DAM), or media asset management (MAM) system adoption in the enterprise, and to address that MerlinOne announced today that its NOMAD™ technology, the only AI search that allows visual search of a DAM or MAM's assets with a natural language description – is now available as a service, with a simple API.

This means that users of any DAM or MAM collection can now access MerlinOne's revolutionary AI visual search technology to search still images and/or video by simply describing what they're looking for, and NOMAD™ delivers precise results based solely on the visual content of an image or scene, completely independent of the lack of, or accuracy of, metadata.

"This has been a game-changer in search," said David Tenenbaum, CEO of MerlinOne. "We understand there's a wide variety of bespoke DAMs/MAMs in the market that serve unique critical business requirements, and we realized early on that organizations aren't going to change to our Merlin DAM just to take advantage of NOMAD™ AI Visual Search. That's why we are making NOMAD™ available as a service to enhance the discoverability of visual assets in your system."

"The biggest problem DAM users face today is the lack of quality metadata, and with text-based searching that can mean that an organization's best content is undiscoverable. This leads to user frustration and low adoption rates of these crucially important systems. However, unlike the traditional textual metadata search capabilities currently used by all DAMs/MAMs, NOMAD™ uses a purely visual approach to find exactly what you're looking for. You simply describe what you need, and NOMAD™ delivers," Tenenbaum added.

Developed strictly in-house at MerlinOne (not rented from a vendor) and by applying a combination of deep learning AI technologies to a search query, NOMAD™ not only recognizes objects, colors, actions, ethnicities, and emotions, but it also understands concepts, such as "alternative energy" and "gloomy days," to deliver even more precise results. NOMAD also encourages more Google-like queries, instead of the 2 or 3-word queries DAM users have been forced to use. And because it is MerlinOne technology, we are responsible for constantly updating and improving the models: we are not dependent on the whims of some third-party supplier.

By applying the same technology used to create NOMAD™ for still images, MerlinOne engineers took the concept of visual search one step further and utilized intelligent scene detection to break videos into discrete scenes, compute the visual information in each scene, and create an AI descriptor for the scene that the NOMAD™ search engine can locate with a natural language query.

"This is not hyperbole: search will never be the same. NOMAD makes that much of a difference in making a DAM/MAM effective. Don't believe us? Ask for a demo," Tenenbaum said.

To find out more about NOMAD™, NOMAD™ for Video, and NOMAD™-as-a-Service, schedule a personalized demo today and see how NOMAD™ works for you.

MerlinOne has amazing in-house AI technology which delivers major search advances to the Digital Asset Management world. Our NOMAD™ Visual Search allows you to monetize previously undiscoverable objects, even if they have scarce or no textual metadata. Merlin empowers teams to centralize, search and manage creative content, and is the long-term DAM vendor for hundreds of businesses with its reliability, flexibility, scalability, optimal performance, automation and world-class customer service.

