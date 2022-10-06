Benihana, Samurai and RA Sushi Support Hurricane Ian Relief

Food Donations, 10% of Sales to Florida Disaster Fund and Blood Drive

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, today announced it will support those impacted by Hurricane Ian by donating 10% of sales from all of its Florida Benihana, Samurai and RA Sushi restaurants from Saturday, October 15 through October 18 to the Florida Disaster Fund. Additionally, the Company plans to provide food donations by joining efforts with the state of Florida and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association by traveling to the hurricane-damaged areas as soon as possible to feed both the victims and first responders.

"Our Company's mission includes engaging and enhancing our communities and we want to do everything we can to help all of our neighbors in southwest Florida as they strive to recover from this catastrophic hurricane. With our Restaurant Support Center being located in Aventura, FL, we have many employees volunteering to drive across the state to feed those affected. We are happy to donate 10% of all sales from all of our Benihana, Samurai and RA Sushi Florida restaurants October 15-18 to the Florida Disaster Fund," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "We also plan to host a blood drive this month to help anyone who may be in need."

Benihana, Samurai and RA Sushi are also supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October by donating $2 from the sale of select drinks, sushi and ice cream menu items to The American Cancer Society. And our restaurants support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with an annual fundraising campaign from the sale of select menus items throughout the year.

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

About Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida's official private fund established to assist Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 509(a)(3) Type I charitable organization (EIN# 01-0973168), and are tax deductible. For Hurricane Ian, all administrative and credit card fees have been waived so that 100% of every donation can be used to help Floridians recover.

Contact:

