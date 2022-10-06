ColorComm Hosts Latinas in Media Private Dinner to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Maria Hinojosa, Alicia Menendez, Daniela Pierre-Bravo, Maria Teresa Kumar, Bianca Betancourt to serve on the Host Committee.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm will host the Latinas in Media dinner on Friday, October 6 at L 'Avenue at Saks in New York City to celebrate the work and accomplishments of the diverse Hispanic and Latinx voices in media and business.

(PRNewsfoto/ColorComm Media Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring together a powerful group of Latinas in media and business that are bounded and rooted by shared ideals," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc. "The Latinas in Media dinner is a reminder that there is strength in unity and inclusivity when interwoven, and look forward to connect, support, and empower Latina women working in communications," said Wesley Wilson.

The private, intimate dinner will bring together high-impact guests including media hosts, journalists, anchors, correspondents, corporate executives and more.

