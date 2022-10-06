Fastweb Introduces the 2022-23 Student Contributor Series Writers

WESTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, introduces the 11th annual 2022-23 Student Contributor Series student writer team.

Each year, Fastweb offers students the opportunity to be a part of the Student Contributor Series, a platform for high school and college student writers to express their voices, experiences, and student advice. Student members with listed career interests, such as creative writing, journalism, news media, publishing, and related fields, are notified when applications open and writers are selected from the applicants.

"Fastweb supports this program annually to showcase diverse and inspiring student writers," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "Through the Student Contributor Series, our writers share their first-hand experiences on relevant topics that matter to today's students."

For 2022-23, Fastweb welcomes back these talented contributors:

Alondra Arevalo: University of California-Irvine, Freshman

Jasmin Kaur: University of Dallas, Junior

Piper Megellas: Reeds Spring High School, Senior

Additionally, Fastweb welcomes new contributor, Danielle Steen: Insight School of Kansas, Junior.

The Student Contributor Series is open to high school and college students and article themes reflect real life student experiences, such as the college application process, admissions, and scholarships. Students can apply in July of each year to be a part of the series, which runs from September to June. Get to know this year's talented Student Contributor team and read all their current articles on Fastweb.

