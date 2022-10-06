Livac USA, Inc. Announces Breakthrough Technology Award and Agreement with Premier, Inc. for the LiVac Retractor System

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livac USA, Inc. ("Livac") has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for a New Technology Breakthrough with Premier, Inc. ("Premier"). Effective September 19, 2022 through September 19, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the LiVac Retractor System ("LiVac Retractor"), in the product category of Endo-Mechanical Products.

"GPO agreements play a fundamental role in Livac's commercialization strategy, and the current Premier approval will enable Livac to bring the LiVac Retractor to more patients. Livac is dedicated to minimizing trauma caused to patients during surgery and to improving and enabling new surgical techniques," said Dr Anabela Correia, Livac's Vice President & Managing Director.

The LiVac® Retractor System is a single-use soft silicone device that uses suction to create a vacuum to join the liver and diaphragm. Unlike most other surgical retractors, the LiVac Retractor does not require a dedicated surgical incision for insertion and placement. The LiVac Retractor is inserted through an existing port incision and placed between either lobe of the patient's liver, or even the spleen.

The LiVac Retractor is the only retractor able to gently lift solid organs such as the liver and spleen using suction – reducing patient trauma, postoperative pain, surgical times, and overall procedure costs. The LiVac Retractor can be used in all upper gastrointestinal surgeries, including laparoscopic, robotic, and revisional surgeries. The LiVac Retractor is backed by clinical evidence showing reduced surgical procedure times, reduced patient post-op pain and pain medication, one less scar, and as an enabling device for complex robotic and revisional procedures.

Gentle organ retraction with the LiVac Retractor provides significant advantages to both surgeon and patient outcomes as the device does not cause any tissue or organ damage, sits outside the surgical field, requires one less incision, and does not clash with robot arms. The LiVac Retractor has been used in more than 2,000 clinical procedures with no adverse events.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Premier's Technology Breakthrough program and are excited to make the Livac Retractor available to Premier physicians for the benefit of patients undergoing all upper gastrointestinal surgery and, in particular, bariatric robotic and revisional surgeries, where the LiVac Retractor has demonstrated clinical and surgical advantages," stated Tom Lucas, Chief Commercial Officer Livac USA Inc.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Livac Holding Co Limited ("Livac Group") heads an innovative Australian surgical devices group of companies dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel devices that minimize patient trauma caused during surgery and improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Livac USA Inc. is a Delaware subsidiary of Livac Group.

The US market is the major focus for Livac Group, where Livac has appointed US-based warehouse, marketing, and sales resources. For more information, please visit www.livac.com.

