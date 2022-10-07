Aptiv to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 3, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.
A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.
To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-701-0225 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 7786988.
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility.
