Mayors, City Leaders Convene to Address Systemic Inequities and Improve Health

Leaders Nationwide to Share Ideas for Transformational Change to Address Social Determinants of Health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayors and city leaders are gathering in Washington, D.C. today for the inaugural "Cities of Opportunity Solutions Forum" to explore policy solutions and systemic innovations that address social determinants of health, reduce inequities, and advance equality and economic development within their communities. The Forum is being hosted by the National League of Cities, Urban Institute, and Evidence for Action, a program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Mayors and city leaders are gathering in Washington, D.C. today for the inaugural Cities of Opportunity Solutions Forum.

"There are glaring differences in residents' health, well-being, and life expectancy from city to city and neighborhood to neighborhood," said Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. "But there are transformational efforts underway in communities across the country to address these disparities – which is exactly what we want to bring to light with the Solutions Forum."

The event will feature mayors and city administrators from cities of various sizes, as well as leaders from national organizations to highlight new initiatives in economic development, behavioral health, infrastructure improvement, and targeted budgeting for equitable outcomes. Speakers include:

Ron Nirenberg , mayor of San Antonio, TX

Deana Holiday Ingraham , mayor of East Point, GA

Lily Mei , mayor of Fremont, CA

Bob Cowell , city manager of Roanoke, VA

Clarence E. Anthony , CEO & executive director, National League of Cities

Sarah Rosen Wartell , president, Urban Institute

Erin Hagan , deputy director, Evidence for Action

Speakers will share insights from their recent efforts to improve community health, well-being, and equity. Other topics include pathways towards racial equity and how philanthropy, government, and health organizations can come together to address concentrated disparities.

"Social, economic, and racial inequities have been entrenched within our communities for too long," said Sarah Rosen Wartell, president of the Urban Institute, "We know there are no easy solutions – but by disaggregating the data, analyzing the drivers of inequality, and sharing ideas, we are taking a step in the right direction."

"One of the most important functions of this forum is that it will bring attention to whether the efforts cities are taking to improve the conditions in which people live, work, play, and interact are working to improve health, well-being, and equity and disrupt broader forces and experiences of racism, discrimination, pollution, and other institutionalized barriers to prosperity," said Erin Hagan, deputy director for Evidence for Action. "We hope that city leaders can learn from one another in this format and ultimately improve population health equity, so all residents have the opportunity to be as healthy as possible."

The Solutions Forum will take place today, October 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will be available online via livestream. You can register to attend online at this link.

The National League of Cities is the voice of America's cities, towns, and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy, and drive innovative solutions. Stay connected with NLC on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization that provides data and evidence to help advance upward mobility and equity. They are a trusted source for changemakers who seek to strengthen decision-making, create inclusive economic growth, and improve the well-being of families and communities. For more than 50 years, the Urban Institute has delivered facts that inspire solutions.

Evidence for Action (E4A) is a national program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation administered by the University of California, San Francisco. The program is dedicated to developing the evidence base to align with RWJF's vision to build a Culture of Health and commitment to advance health and racial equity. They do this by funding investigator-initiated research and providing technical assistance to researchers and organizations working in communities to develop and evaluate interventions to address structural barriers to health and equity. E4A grantees conduct innovative, rigorous research on the impact of programs, policies, and practices on health and well-being, with a particular focus on research that will help advance health and racial equity. The views expressed during the event do not necessarily reflect those of the Foundation.

View original content:

SOURCE National League of Cities