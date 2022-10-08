Equity Union Expands Operations with New Branch in Santa Clarita

Company announces core group of top agents already signed on to location

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union CEO, Harma Hartouni, announced the addition of its eighth branch, to be located at 25124 Springfield Court, Valencia. With the addition of the Santa Clarita location, this year the company has announced the growth of its operations to Brentwood, Toluca Lake, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Woodland Hills.

Equity Union is Expanding to Santa Clarita (PRNewswire)

The Santa Clarita branch is launching with several local industry veterans having sold collectively over 1,000 homes including Dippy Chhina, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's most successful and respected REALTORS®, with sales and marketing experience that spans three continents, and Rebecca Mendoza, an industry veteran and a 30+ year resident of Santa Clarita. Also signing on to the Equity Union Santa Clarita location are top producers Justin Marlang with the Real Group, Lara Hutchins with Love Live LA and Sandy Segovia, among others.

"Our newest Equity Union location features many large private offices for its top producers, advanced technology and systems to support agent's business operations and growth, as well as a high-level mentorship program for new agents getting into the industry," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

About Harma Hartouni: Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer, owns a real estate company employing hundreds of residential and commercial real estate agents in Southern California. Among awards and recognition received, The National Association of REALTORS® named Harma one of their top "30 Under 30" brokers in the country, and the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized him as one of their "40 Under 40" Most Influential Business Owners.

-END-

Additional Info Contact:

Dan Stueve

Vice President, General Manager

Equity Union

(310) 595-5875

dan@equityunion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equity Union