Amazon Partners with the Association for Financial Professionals on DEI Awareness Initiative

Amazon joins AFP in its efforts to introduce treasury and finance careers to underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced a new partnership with Amazon to provide college students and young professionals with resources to help launch and develop their careers in treasury and finance, as part of AFP's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance.

Amazon joins AFP in inspiring individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue treasury and finance careers and empowering them to succeed through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers scholarships for its Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional (FPAC) certifications. In addition, AFP provides employers with resources to help them continue their DEI education.

"As a professional society with members located around the world, AFP strives to create a treasury and finance community where people of all cultures and viewpoints are represented," said Jim Kaitz, president & CEO of AFP. "We are excited to work with our members to help young professionals from diverse backgrounds become the next generation of leaders."

Tony Masone, vice president and treasurer, Amazon, said, "Amazon is proud to partner with AFP to provide college students and young professionals with resources to help launch and develop their careers in treasury and finance. At Amazon we strive to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into all areas of our business—from hiring and developing talent to cultivating inclusive experiences on all of our teams. I'm looking forward to working together with AFP to support future finance leaders."

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

