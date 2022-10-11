BACCARAT HOTEL ROME SET TO OPEN IN 2025

Luxury Hospitality Brand partners with Boscalt Hospitality to bring its

250+ Year Legacy to the Eternal City

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, and Boscalt Hospitality, the real estate hospitality firm investing in key European cities founded by Liza Masias and Jaume Tapies, today announced their plans to reimagine the Eternal City's landmark Hotel Majestic under the French luxury house Baccarat.

Set to open in late 2025 following a complete restoration, the property will epitomize Baccarat's unparalleled beauty to enchant the senses with lavish finishes and flourishes and exquisite attention to detail. Baccarat Hotel Rome is poised to set a new standard for glamor and luxury in the Italian capital as a social and cultural hub. It is yet another expression in the ultra-luxe hospitality sphere of the world-renowned Baccarat brand, a name associated for over 250 years with enchanting, luminous objets d'art coveted by kings and queens, sultans and maharajas, movie stars and rock stars alike. The French house has always shared the art of celebrating worlds of joy, light and pleasure.

"We are pleased to partner with Boscalt Hospitality, a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partnership, to bring the Baccarat brand to Rome, which will forever be the Eternal City for the world's most sophisticated explorers and travelers," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "This dynamic modern metropolis is not just one of the most cherished travel destinations in the world, but it has been a preeminent global political, artistic, spiritual, and cultural capital since the classical era. At Baccarat Hotel Rome, we will revive and restore the glamor and sophistication of an iconic luxury landmark by delivering a level of service and attention to detail that will delight guests and local residents alike."

Like the Baccarat Hotel brand, the property's history embodies opulence and style. From its 1889 grand opening as the first luxury hotel built on the fashionable Via Veneto, overlooking the Piazza Barberini and within walking distance of the Spanish Steps, the distinguished property hosted a steady stream of royals, nobles, politicians, celebrities, and sophisticated travelers as their preferred Roman Holiday headquarters for over a century. From 1960, after its stylish Bar Ninfa played a starring role in Federico Fellini cinema classic "La Dolce Vita," the property took on a renewed allure as a symbol of Italy's vibrant and seductive post-war prosperity.

The hotel will be refashioned into 83 spacious rooms and suites. Public amenities include three grand dining rooms with the main restaurant featuring an expansive terrace with sweeping views across Via Veneto, an intimate cocktail bar, an elegantly appointed rooftop bar, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces and a full-service spa and fitness facility. The redesign will retain the iconic property's panache by architect Gaetano Koch, celebrated author of its widely admired "piano" profile, while introducing a crisp, contemporary style.

"We are proud to collaborate with the dynamic design team at Baccarat in redefining and repositioning a historic property with a contemporary flair that pays respectful tribute to the cultural and artistic heritage of an ancient yet modern imperial city," said Boscalt Hospitality co-founder Liza Masias. "We look forward to the property's transformation into an emblematic luxury hotel that resonates with and reflects the artistic, historical, and architectural treasures of Rome."

Boscalt co-founder Jaume Tapies added, "It is incredibly exciting to be introducing, together with SH Hotels & Resorts, the Baccarat brand to the ultimate urban experience of Rome. As we celebrate the restoration and preservation of the Hotel Majestic's iconic legacy as the preeminent hub of the fashionable Via Veneto, we're proud to pay tribute to the remarkable resiliency of one of Europe's most sought-after destinations. In the coming years, we expect that timeless allure to grow.""

On completion, Baccarat Hotel Rome will elegantly showcase the exquisite refinement and edgy energy of a simultaneously timeless and trendy city, one as forever famed for the passionate pulse of its spirited nightlife as for being a source of endless inspiration for artists, musicians, political, spiritual and cultural leaders, past, present and future.

About Baccarat Hotels & Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA). For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment. firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Macau, Bordeaux, Florence and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Brickell (Miami) and Sunnyvale CA. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Boscalt Hospitality

Boscalt Hospitality, a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partnership, strategically focuses on the upper end of the hospitality market, upscale to luxury, in prime locations of key European cities a strategy requiring a high level of hospitality expertise and resources to deliver long-term value. Boscalt Hospitality's investment in the Baccarat Hotel Rome illustrates this strategy and shall not, in any way, be considered as an offer, an inducement, or a solicitation to buy or sell the shares of this asset.

About The Edmond De Rothschild Private Equity

Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity is an independent firm, part of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, with over CHF3.5 billion in assets under management. With an entrepreneurial approach to finance and backed by strong convictions, Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity builds and develops differentiating investment strategies that provide a sustainable response to environmental and social challenges

Founded in 1953, the Group had nearly CHF 178 billion in assets under management at the end of December 2021, 2,500 employees, and 29 locations worldwide.

