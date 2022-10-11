Census achieves Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation to simplify access to data and enable users to act and automate using BigQuery insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census, a leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation. By earning this designation, Census has proven it meets a core set of functionality and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery.

Census logo (PRNewswire)

Legacy data management platforms and point-to-point solutions tend to be inaccurate and prone to errors. Census designed Reverse ETL to sit on top of the data warehouse and sync data with any software or business tool. Rather than having to migrate data between applications, Census provides data access from a single source of truth, ensuring that data is always current, consistent, and complete. With the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery certification, data and operations teams can set up Census workflows that seamlessly integrate with BigQuery in a matter of hours.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that increases customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process: run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

"Companies are working with a range of partners and applications alongside BigQuery to create new value with their data as they digitally transform their business," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation indicates that Census' integrations with BigQuery help deliver excellent value and results for customers that are looking to drive data-driven decisions across their organization."

Now, customers can have an additional level of confidence that Census works seamlessly with BigQuery. Census syncs large volumes of data at scale and provides a library of pre-built integrations to popular cloud applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, Intercom, Google Sheets, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and dozens of others.

"The BigQuery certification gives our customers confidence that Census Reverse ETL has been tested to be fully compatible with the Google Cloud data warehouse," said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census. "We are committed to operationalizing data across all data repositories, so our Google Cloud certification is an important step forward."

Census will continue collaborating closely with Google Cloud engineering partners and BigQuery teams to develop new solutions that help joint customers extract more value from data stored in the cloud.

For more information, visit Census's announcement here.

About Census



Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Census