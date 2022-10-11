ChildcareCRM Acquires MomentPath, Top-Rated Childcare Management Software and Family Engagement App, and Rebrands the Combined Company, LineLeader

DALLAS , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, we are LineLeader.

LineLeader logo (PRNewswire)

Today, we acquire MomentPath (CMS), rebrand ChildcareCRM, and launch of our newest platform, LineLeader.

Today, we announced the acquisition of MomentPath, childcare management software, along with the rebranding of ChildcareCRM and the launch of our newest platform, LineLeader. Until now, there hasn't been a single platform that provides absolutely everything a childcare business needs to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. With the introduction of LineLeader, we're providing the first and only unified platform that delivers full-featured customer relationship management (CRM) software, a family engagement app, and childcare management software (CMS)—together in one solution.

Childcare centers today purchase, manage, and train staff on more than six disjointed products that make the family and staff experience from inquiry to re-enrollment difficult. Not only is this expensive, but it creates complexity for prospective and enrolled families and for the staff who have to manage the entire experience. To date, transformation in the childcare industry has focused on operational improvement, not improvement to the family consumer experience which is critical to success in a market that's increasingly competitive.

"Millennial parents make up 80% of today's parents to children under the age of 12. They expect streamlined, digital experiences for everything from shopping and banking to childcare services," said Matt Amoia, CEO of LineLeader, formerly ChildcareCRM. "They also have more options and resources when it comes to choosing a childcare provider. A parent may inquire for care at up to 7 different centers, schedule a tour with 4, and then register with 2 before making their final decision. In order to compete in today's market, childcare organizations must make the family experience easy and convenient."

"Joining forces with ChildcareCRM provides us with an incredible opportunity to further our mission of changing the way families and educators connect, one moment at a time, faster than we could on our own. We pride ourselves on bringing the best in class experience for teachers and parents through our platform, and are excited to have a unified solution to help childcare businesses attract, retain and engage happy families," said MomentPath Founder & CEO, Caitlin Coffman.

Introducing The LineLeader Platform

The arrival of LineLeader is more than just a rebrand. This is the launch of a new, unified platform, also named LineLeader—the industry's first and only Childcare Experience Platform (CXP) that provides childcare businesses with everything they need to manage their business and optimize the family experience. Plus, the LineLeader platform is easier to manage, adopt, and use. Childcare businesses can now partner with one company, get support from one company, and get best-of-breed technology.

With the LineLeader platform, childcare centers can:

Enroll more families. Capture and convert more leads. Automate lead follow up, tour scheduling, registration, and reporting. Move from paper enrollment packets to online registration.

Engage families. Automate daily reports to share events with families in real-time. Automatically share developmental milestones and memorable moments. Easily communicate with families via our family engagement app.

Simplify center management. Digitize check-in by replacing paper check-in sheets with digital check-in for students and staff. Bill and invoice online including recurring payments. Quickly report on attendance, payroll, and more.

LineLeader also includes several core platform features:

One Place to Login : Login once and easily access all LineLeader modules from enroll to engage to manage. One platform to rule them all: get rid of six disjointed products with one platform to manage your entire enrollment journey.

Consistent Look and Feel : Remove friction and easily navigate across our enroll, engage, and manage modules with one familiar user experience.

Unified Search: Search across your prospective and enrolled families with just one click to get a 360-degree view of your customers. Easily access all the data you need from a single screen.

Why LineLeader

Do you remember the most coveted job when you were in preschool? It was being chosen as the line leader. As the line leader, you had to guide your class—in an organized way—from the starting point to the ending point. Our technology platform empowers childcare professionals to be line leaders every day as they organize and guide families from their starting point (inquiry) to their ending point (re-enrollment). We're reshaping childcare by providing a unified platform with absolutely everything a childcare business needs to be successful.

What Happens to ChildcareCRM, ChildcareFORMS, ChildcarePAY, and MomentPath

Users of ChildcareCRM, ChildcareFORMS, ChildcarePAY, and MomentPath can remain on their current product(s) with no change. Alternatively, current customers can purchase additional LineLeader functionality to get the benefits of having a single unified platform to run their entire business.

We've always been on a mission to power the childcare industry. Our acquisition of MomentPath, company rebranding, and new LineLeader platform put us in an even stronger position to achieve that mission. Serving more than 5,000 childcare centers worldwide, we're as committed as we've ever been to helping childcare centers achieve their goals with the most complete, powerful, and simple software platform.

About LineLeader

LineLeader is the first and only platform to deliver full-featured customer relationship management (CRM) software, a family engagement app, and childcare management software (CMS) in one unified platform. LineLeader helps childcare organizations manage their business and optimize their staff and family experience so they can succeed in a competitive market. Now, childcare centers can eliminate the multiple disjointed products they use to grow enrollment, engage families, and manage their center. LineLeader serves more than 5,000 childcare centers worldwide.

For more information visit www.golineleader.com.

LineLeader on a desktop, tablet, and mobile device (PRNewswire)

LineLeader modules (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChildcareCRM