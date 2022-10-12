AnnieMac Home Mortgage Selects Snapdocs to Scale Digital Mortgage Closings

One of the fastest-growing home lenders looks to increase operational efficiencies and improve borrower experience with leading digital closing platform and eVault

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage (AnnieMac), one of the fastest-growing home lenders nationwide, today announced its selection of Snapdocs to scale eClosings as it moves to a digital mortgage process. Using Snapdocs to manage all eClosings, AnnieMac will increase operational efficiencies and dramatically improve its borrower experience.

"We were introduced to Snapdocs by Lenders One as a preferred eClosing provider for its members. We chose the platform because of its robust eClosing technology and outstanding reputation with title partners for exceptional customer support and expertise. Snapdocs will enable AnnieMac to grow our eClose footprint and provide a superior borrower experience at the closing table," said Stephanie Zinsmeister, Executive Vice President of Operations, Annie Mac Home Mortgage. "Customer service is our business, and the closing is the last impression of AnnieMac that our borrowers form. Our partnership with Snapdocs will ensure our eClosing experience is always excellent and that we exceed our customers' expectations."

AnnieMac is an independent mortgage lender dedicated to providing "more" – a commitment it demonstrates by investing in products, services, and technologies that add value for its customers, team members, and partners. That focus is shown in AnnieMac's strategic initiative to scale to digital closings, which includes wet, hybrid closings with eNote and full Remote Online Notary (RON) closings.

AnnieMac selected Snapdocs' digital closing platform, as well as Snapdocs eVault, to scale AnnieMac's digital closing footprint and realize the company's potential for digital mortgage programs. Snapdocs will create one standardized process for every closing regardless of settlement partner, loan type, or region to increase operational efficiencies, maximize transparency across all parties, and reduce the time it takes to generate loan packages. Borrowers will preview & eSign closing packages before closing to decrease errors and experience significantly shorter closing appointments. AnnieMac will also receive hand-in-hand partnership from Snapdocs experts who have implemented 120+ lenders on digital closings, scaling many of them to full adoption, to ensure success.

"Snapdocs is a trusted Preferred Partner of Lenders One because of the team's continued dedication to customers, ability to help clients scale, and proven track record of digital eClosing success," said Jason Wright, Senior Director of National Programs and eMortgage Services of Lenders One. "We're thrilled for AnnieMac to take the next steps in their digital mortgage journey and know they are in great hands with Snapdocs."

AnnieMac will also use Snapdocs eVault, an eVault purpose-built for mortgage and designed to scale eNotes, to create and store eNotes. Borrowers will eSign closing documents, including the eNote, and Snapdocs will automatically store the eNote in the secure eVault, register the note with MERS®, and allow instant delivery to all of their counterparties.

"In today's competitive purchase market, lenders must embrace digital closings as a key strategy to help them reduce errors, increase profitability and improve customer satisfaction," said Jeff Jones, AVP of Sales, Snapdocs. "Lenders like AnnieMac are critical in shifting the mortgage industry forward and demonstrating the numerous benefits of digital closings for employees and borrowers, as well as settlement and secondary market partners. We're thrilled to be a partner in AnnieMac's digital mortgage journey and to showcase the critical role technology plays in streamlining home-buying today and in the future."

About AnnieMac Home Mortgage

American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (NMLS No. 338923), which conducts business as AnnieMac Home Mortgage, is a full-service mortgage lender, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. We offer our clients a wide array of contemporary loan products that help make home ownership more affordable. Because our loans are processed and underwritten in-house, our customers and business partners can expect rapid turn times and exceptional service they deserve.

As an approved Seller/Servicer with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other government-sponsored entities, as well as numerous private investors, AnnieMac has access to a broad spectrum of mortgage programs, including government-insured loans and non-conforming mortgages.

Since our inception 12 years ago, AnnieMac has emerged as one of the fastest-growing home lenders in the industry. We currently employ approximately 950 team members with 90 locations nationwide.

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, please visit www.annie-mac.com.

Find AnnieMac on LinkedIn

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, the largest settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com .

Media Contacts

AnnieMac Contact

Stephanie Zinsmeister

szinsmeister@annie-mac.com

Snapdocs Contact

Sara Pallas

sara.pallas@snapdocs.com

View original content:

SOURCE AnnieMac Home Mortgage