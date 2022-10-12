Jury Returns $6.5 Million Verdict for Woman Severely Injured in Crash

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6, 2022, the law firm of Cunningham Bounds, LLC obtained a $6.5 million verdict against State Farm Insurance Company and in favor of its insured, Meghan Grove. Mrs. Grove was severely injured during an automobile collision on August 29, 2019, when a vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 45 in Mobile County, Alabama, and crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by Mrs. Grove. As a result of collision, Mrs. Grove suffered multiple pelvic fractures, a fractured elbow, and a fractured wrist.

Cunningham Bounds, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Cunningham Bounds, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The at-fault driver had limited insurance coverage that was insufficient to fully compensate Mrs. Grove for the injuries and damages she suffered. Accordingly, Mrs. Grove sought compensation from her underinsured motorist coverage – which was provided by State Farm and for which she had paid premiums for many years. State Farm refused to fully compensate Mrs. Grove and even attempted to blame the collision on Mrs. Grove – its own insured – contrary to the physical evidence documented at the scene by investigating law enforcement officers. During trial, multiple medical providers testified about the extent of Mrs. Grove's physical injuries.

"The jury in this case stood up not only for Meghan Grove but also for corporate accountability in general," said Robert Mitchell of Cunningham Bounds, who represented Mrs. Grove along with his law partner Lucy Tufts. "State Farm had every opportunity to do the right thing, but it made a deliberate decision to put profits over protecting its own insured. We are extremely pleased for our client, who very much deserved this result, and we are also proud of the jury for having the courage to return a meaningful verdict. Hopefully, this result will change the way State Farm treats its policyholders."

The law firm of Cunningham Bounds, founded in 1958, is based in Mobile, Alabama and has been representing plaintiffs for over 60 years. Today the firm continues its tradition of representing victims in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, industrial accidents, defective products, truck and automobile accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm also has expertise in business litigation, complex litigation, and national and state class action litigation involving defective products and consumer fraud.

For more information contact:

Amanda Cotton

251.471.6191

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunningham Bounds