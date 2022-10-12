STRAVA NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

Strava Ranked Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Strava, the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, has been selected as a top 100 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

The publication's annual ranking recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and research company, the 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® rankings were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

"At Strava, people are at the center of what we do and acting with a people-first mindset is organic to our culture. It's embedded into the fabric of our ABCs (or values) and how we show up and motivate our team members, athletes and the community," said Michele Bousquet, Chief People Officer.

The platform tracks over 40 sports types, including mountain biking, hiking and trail running. Additionally, it launched a multi-year partnership with the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, BPI. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022 .

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

