NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alisa Volkman, Co-founder & CEO of The Swell, and Naomi Watts, Founder & CCO of Stripes, have announced The New Pause, The Swell's inaugural menopause symposium in New York as part of Menopause Awareness Month in October. With 1.3 million women in the US alone entering menopause each year, their goal is to create a movement that ends the stigma and starts conversation about this very natural, yet little discussed phase of life.

The Swell & Stripes Announce Menopause Symposium in New York (PRNewswire)

The symposium will take place on October 14th in downtown Manhattan and will showcase a panel of 25+ leading experts including journalist Katie Couric, Dr. Jessica Shepherd OBGYN, and actress Jill Kargman, for an exploration of the latest science, advice, humor, and wisdom on all things menopause. Experts will discuss the most pressing questions about the unavoidable changes that happen to one's body during menopause and attendees can expect a full afternoon of thought-provoking mini-talks, panel discussions, audience roundtables, and a dose of comedy followed by cocktails.

"I've always envisioned building a community that challenges our cultural misconceptions and inspires us to live a better, bolder and happier next chapter," Volkman said. "I could not be more thrilled to partner with Naomi and her new company, Stripes, to celebrate this empowering period in our lives through our first-ever New Pause Symposium Summit. We're excited to inspire a new era of storytelling and give audiences an opportunity to learn, discover, reset and reconnect with themselves."

"It's so important women understand the menopause conversation is a normal one to have and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Swell on its inaugural menopause symposium and be a voice to bring science, advice, humor and wisdom to all facets of the topic," added Watts. "This will be a permitting time to open up about the most pressing questions surrounding the unavoidable changes that happen to our bodies as we age, and how to best navigate this journey."

Topics at the symposium will range from The Biology of Menopause, Your Brain on Menopause, The Culture of Menopause Around the World, To Hormone Therapy or Not, Optimizing Your Physical & Mental Health for Perimenopause and Beyond, Sex & Relationships, Nutrition, and more. The New Pause is a ticketed event, with individual and VIP options available for purchase.

The Swell is a first-of-its-kind midlife community for the 40-plus demographic that is hellbent on reimagining aging, launching in fall 2023. For more information about The New Pause, visit https://theswell.com/event/menopausesummit/ny or @theswell and @Iam_stripes.

About The Swell

The Swell is a new community and learning platform that helps people navigate the second half of their lives. We offer a combination of expert-led master classes and conversations, life-changing experiences, digital wellness tools and an active community. We believe that by making the latest science accessible, we can empower members to live longer, happier and healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.theswell.com.

About Stripes

Stripes is a beauty and wellness menopause brand launching in October 2022 founded by actor, entrepreneur and activist, Naomi Watts, in partnership with leading synthetic biotechnology company Amyris, Inc. The new consumer brand will provide science-backed, menopause wellness personal care products and aims to destigmatize menopause, empowering women both physically and emotionally. Amyris is a leading synthetic biotechnology company transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets into sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. For more information, visit iamstripes.com and amyris.com and follow @Iam_Stripes on Instagram.

