ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier indoor adventure attraction, is celebrating 10 years of happy jumps by giving the gift of unlimited jumps to 10 lucky winners every week this fall. From October 17 to November 13, Altitude Trampoline Park will encourage followers to post a video to their social media accounts tagging the Altitude location they visit using the hashtag #ATP10 to celebrate a full decade of active family fun. Via the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages, Altitude will select 10 random winners weekly to receive endless jumps for one year valid this December through January of 2024.

"We are thrilled to see our brand reach the 10-year mark in full growth mode. Being a franchised brand is part of what has kept us going over the years. We are opening new parks and seeing record growth systemwide. It's exciting to celebrate with our guests and the communities we serve," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "The brand has grown and evolved over the years, and we continue to welcome more guests. Our in-park teams, franchise partners and ATP Support Center staff have contributed greatly to our successes, and we look forward to stepping into the next ten years of brand growth."

Altitude Trampoline Park was founded in 2012. The first location opened in Fort Worth, TX. Texas is home to the corporate headquarters and has the largest number of Altitude parks, with 18 locations across the state. Since its inception, the company has grown to more than 85 U.S. locations from coast to coast. The brand also has locations in Argentina, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Spain. In 2022, the company plans to add several more U.S. locations and one in Panama.

Each park features thousands of square feet of trampolines, zip lines, rock climbing, dodgeball, trampoline basketball, and other challenges for children of all ages. Guests may purchase timed jump passes or memberships. Gift cards for the park are also available.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages.

