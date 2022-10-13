Deloitte Launches AI-fueled Expansion of SuperLedger™ Solution at Oracle CloudWorld 2022

Deloitte's autonoumous SuperLedger™ brings together several components of Oracle Cloud along with Deloitte's intellectual property to move finance organizations closer to real-time, touchless operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of autonomous SuperLedger™, an AI-fueled expansion of its existing integrated cloud platform for transaction processing, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and sub-ledger reporting. SuperLedger offers benefits similar to full ERP consolidation that establishes on secure source of the truth, but with greater speed and lower cost.

Deloitte's autonomous SuperLedger is particularly well-suited for large, complex, organizations that have executed or are undergoing an M&A growth strategy that are looking to enable insightful analysis across multiple ERPs through one comprehensive, secure and cloud SaaS-based digital tool. The solution can be tailored for specific industries, including insurance, health care, technology, media, industrial as well as companies in any sector with high-volume, low-value, non-ERP transactions.

SuperLedger integrates the latest in AI technology and machine learning models to move finance organizations closer to real-time, touchless operations. It includes several enhancements that use Oracle Autonomous Database and Deloitte's proprietary AI capabilities to deliver benefits above and beyond those found in the earlier version of Deloitte's SuperLedger, which provides an integrated cloud platform for transaction processing, FP&A, and sub-ledger reporting without the need for full ERP consolidation. These enhancements include:

Kinetic Start-up — a tool that instantly scans the on-premise environment, extracts relevant data from the legacy systems, and makes it available in the cloud. This allows finance leaders to quickly see the nature of their current data and the degree of transformation that may be required.

Touchless processing — pre-built automations for expediting and streamlining common financial processes such as consolidation and close, procure to pay, and FP&A.

Self-healing and auto-correction — machine learning models that automatically correct errors in source data based on historic patterns. The models also create an exception-handling framework for instances requiring human intervention.

Intuitive recommendations — options for manually correcting errors based on machine analysis.

Sensing, detection and prediction — machine learning models that enable continuous risk-sensing and anomaly detection for high-volume, low-value financial transactions as well as predictive forecasting about the future of the business based on select variables.

"Since its introduction in 2019, Deloitte's SuperLedger has been a compelling solution for many organizations, helping them to consolidate their data and systems, streamline their finance processes to drive better reporting and analytics, and deliver better experiences for their employees," said Varun Dhir, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The expanded autonomous capabilities in this new release take finance transformation up a notch. The solution can help companies to rapidly adopt a modern cloud platform and digitally evolve toward continuous, real-time operations — and in so doing, to better position themselves for growth."

Experience autonomous SuperLedger firsthand

Connect with Deloitte professionals at the Oracle CloudWorld Hub and experience the power of Deloitte's autonomous SuperLedger in person. Our professionals will feature daily theater session presentations on the solution along with personalized demos. Deloitte is pleased to be the Global Sponsor of Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas, Oct. 17-20, 2022. This new global conference will bring people together to share ideas, develop in-demand skills and learn about cloud infrastructure and applications.

