DETROIT PISTONS NAME PACELINE AN OFFICIAL PARTNER, AS BRANDS COME TOGETHER TO REWARD FANS AND THE COMMUNITY FOR WORKING OUT

DETROIT PISTONS NAME PACELINE AN OFFICIAL PARTNER, AS BRANDS COME TOGETHER TO REWARD FANS AND THE COMMUNITY FOR WORKING OUT

Pistons Fans and the Greater Detroit Community Can Unlock Free Tickets, Team Swag, and Exclusive Experiences by Exercising with Paceline

Game Day Experiences at Little Caesars Arena and Community Events will #MoveMotown to Promote a Healthier Detroit

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons today announced its partnership with Paceline , the award-winning fintech-meets-fitness startup that offers rewards for working out through its free app and cash back credit card. As part of the partnership, Paceline will work with the Pistons to motivate and reward fans and the community for being active.

Paceline (PRNewswire)

#MoveMotown will be Paceline's call to action in signage throughout Little Caesars Arena, encouraging the stadium's fans to stretch, move and elevate their heart rate for a chance to win regular season home game tickets, team apparel and accessories, and VIP experiences, including meet-and-greets with Pistons players and legends. During games, Paceline will take over the Dance Cam, and street teams will reward fans for quick workouts in and around Little Caesars Arena. Paceline's partnership will extend beyond the arena. Throughout the season, the Pistons and Paceline will host community workout events throughout the greater Detroit area with Pistons team members.

"We are excited to welcome Paceline as the newest Detroit Pistons partner," said Brenden Mallette, SVP of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement, Detroit Pistons. "Paceline and the Pistons organization share a goal of giving back to our communities, and we look forward to teaming up to launch #MoveMotown and support new health and wellness-focused activities together."

"Paceline was built with the idea that your health is your most valuable asset, and you should be rewarded for pursuing it," says Joel Lieginger, Founder and CEO, Paceline. "We are not only thrilled to be an official Pistons partner, but we are moved by the opportunity to inspire, champion and reward the Detroit community for their everyday health and wellness wins."

The #MoveMotown campaign is inspired by Paceline's rewards app, which is powered by movement, and ultimately enables people to get rewarded for living healthier lives by connecting with a fitness wearable (Apple Watch, FitBit, Garmin) allowing users to earn gift cards and discounts to top wellness brands after hitting their weekly "streak" of 150-minutes of exercise.

"The science shows that we can improve health outcomes by improving health behaviors, and incentives can double your likelihood of exercising," said Dr. Heather Royer, Professor of Economics, University of California at Santa Barbara. "Paceline's approach not only personalizes the measurement of exercise, but also broadens the incentive program to reach more people."

Visit Paceline.fit/Pistons to learn more about the Paceline and Detroit Pistons partnership and join the Paceline movement.

ABOUT PACELINE

Paceline is an award-winning, fintech-meets-fitness startup that rewards you for working out through its free rewards app and unrivaled cash back credit card. Paceline is the first unified wellness platform that leverages proprietary fintech to connect the data from fitness wearables (Apple Watch, FitBit, Garmin etc.) with the power of financial services to fundamentally pay people to live healthier lives.

With its mission to change the nature of preventive health, Paceline has the unique ability to incentivize better health outcomes by creating financial value for the pursuit of health and wellness. Recognized by Fast Company on this year's Most Innovative and World Changing Ideas lists, Paceline has hit its stride with more than a million users on the app, 200+ health and wellness brand partners, and a 4.9 rating in the Apple Store.

Visit paceline.fit to learn more and join the Paceline movement. Download the Paceline App to begin getting rewarded for your movement and to apply for the Paceline Card.

PRESS CONTACTS

Kevin Grigg

SVP, Chief Communications Officer, Detroit Pistons

KGrigg@pistons.com

Katie Roberts

PR & Communications, Paceline

Katie.Roberts@paceline.fit / 602.373.7233

FINN Partners

PR Agency, Paceline

Paceline@finnpartners.com

Paceline announces partnership with the Detroit Pistons (PRNewswire)

Detroit Pistons logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paceline