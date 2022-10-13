Privacy Considerations for Clinical Research Organizations

Navigating the Regulations from Patient Recruitment through Policies and Procedures

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TALG is attending the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California! TALG is a multi-jurisdictional law firm that solves complex problems, leveraging cutting edge technology for clients, whether in the courtroom or boardroom. We have a unique understanding of the needs of embryonic biotechnology firms with promising technology and the need for access to capital markets, while efficiently navigating the complex FDA compliance process. We have represented larger biotechnology and publicly traded biologics companies for over 10 years.

TALG and ASHG are partnering to discuss navigating regulations in patient recruitment through policies and procedures

TALG is proud to announce that Ismail Amin, MBEE will be presenting in a Co-Lab session Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM in CoLab Theater 3. Ismail is admitted to practice law in California, Nevada, Texas, and North Carolina. He attended the University of California, Irvine and obtained a double major in International Studies and Political Science. Ismail attended law school at Pepperdine University, and currently serves on the Dean's Council. During his tenure at Pepperdine, Ismail earned a Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Technology law from what is now known as the Palmer Center. In 2019, Ismail earned his Graduate Certificate from Stanford University in Genetics & Genomics. Most recently, Ismail earned his Master's degree in Biotechnology, Enterprise & Entrepreneurship from Johns Hopkins University.

The co-lab session will be covering the complexities of the regulatory issues in clinical trials and how they relate to all parties involved in the trial. The parties include the patient, the Clinical Research Organizations, and affiliated parties like healthcare providers. Navigating all the current regulations and keeping on top of all the changes to those regulations can be challenging. TALG is committed to helping any party involved maintain compliance!

See how to connect with TALG at the meeting here: https://talglaw.com/ashg-annual-meeting-2022/ then get registered for the meeting here: https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2022-annual-meeting/. See you at booth 513 in the exhibits hall, or better yet, attend Ismail's co-lab event!

