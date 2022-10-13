Santa Rita Ranch Homestead Neighborhood Model Home Park Now Open

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 4,000-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, is pleased to announce the opening of the Homestead neighborhood model home park featuring eight new model homes by some of the finest home builders in Texas.

The new Homestead Village will feature 859 new homes in Liberty Hill, Texas. The Homestead model home park offers a look at new-home floor plans and designs by award-winning homebuilders such as CastleRock, Coventry Homes, Pulte Homes, Scott Felder, Toll Brothers, and Westin Homes.

The new Homestead neighborhood is also close to Santa Rita Middle School and a future LHISD elementary school.

Top Builders. Incredible Homes!

The Hayden by CastleRock: 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms at 2,809 sq. ft.

The Willis by Coventry Homes: 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms at 3,404 sq. ft.

The Goodrich by Coventry Homes: 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms at 2,490 sq. ft.

The Riverdale by Pulte Homes: 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms at 2,900 sq. ft.

The Lincoln by Pulte Homes: 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms at 2,033 sq. ft.

The Quinley by Scott Felder: 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms at 2,916 sq. ft.

The Granger by Toll Brothers: 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms at 3,299 sq. ft.

The Rowan by Westin Homes: 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms at 3,499 sq. ft.

"These model homes offer floor plans that have been designed for all the new ways we're interacting with our living spaces," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "We challenged each builder to look into what buyers are wanting from their homes and how they anticipate living in them. The floor plans reflect what being at home means today, with home offices, learning rooms for the kids, designated entertaining areas, workout rooms, pet rooms, and large outdoor living spaces. Each truly caters to how buyers want to live now."

And like any neighborhood at Santa Rita Ranch, Homestead offers much more than beautiful new homes. It will feature an amenity center, a resort-style pool with splash pad, lounge areas, and much more.

The Homestead model home park is now open, so new home shoppers in the greater Austin, Texas area can see what some of the finest home builders in Texas have designed for the newest neighborhood at Santa Rita Ranch. Home buyers are encouraged to contact the information center, where they can learn more about the Ranch lifestyle, explore award-winning amenities, and see what homes are now available in the neighborhood!

About Santa Rita Ranch

The Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin offers beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options. It's been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

