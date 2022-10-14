AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's very first batch of Mystery Box, Whispering Barren soon will be on sale!

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global presents Whispering Barren Mystery Box

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Description

Bless Global's first batch of desert-themed Mystery Box "Whispering Barren" soon will be on sale! Receive two random NFTs by purchasing Mystery Box "Whispering Barren": High art quality Postcard and VIP PASS.

Postcards in the first batch of Mystery Box contains 5 Desert Series Postcards (Scenery Postcard) and 1 hidden edition Sculpture-themed Postcard. 5 different Desert Series Postcards can be exchanged with limited in-game mounts NFT "Iron Lion". Lucky players will have a chance to get a hidden edition SSR postcard: 1 Sculpture-themed postcard. Sculpture series postcards are one of very rare kinds. In Mystery Box "Whispering Barren", there is a chance of winning one of them. Collect all Sculpture-themed postcards to exchange them for a Diamond VIP PASS with beta test access and other benefits.

There are three levels of VIP PASS: Platinum, Golden, and Diamond. Obtain it for plenty of extra benefits. The VIP PASS can be used to speedup the Corestal mining. The wallet asset BLEC can be obtained by consuming Corestals in the game, which can be used to purchase corresponding NFTs in PocketBuff Wallet. You can withdraw NFT earnings.

Mystery Box, total available amount of Whispering Barren Series: 2,000. Price: 19.9 USDT.

Sales

"Whispering Barren" Mystery Box will be on sale at 18:00 (UTC+8) on October 18, 2022.

On PocketBuff APP

Download: http://www.pocketbuff.com/t2/365/6690.html

About Bless Global

On July 11, 2022, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ listed company Longtu Korea, revealed its brand-new product "Bless Global". As the world's first AAA level MMORPG GameFi, Bless Global is based on the world view and content of the PC game "Bless", combined with P2E (Play to Earn) gameplay. Through an elaborate world-view story and high-level picture performances, the game interprets a living magical world with medieval theme. An immersive epic magical experience is brought to players through realistic strikes and unfettered combat-on-move! Aside from combat, players can also mine in-game resources through P2E gameplay in "Bless Global" and trade freely with other players.

Bless Global:

Website: http://bless.Tigon Mobile.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/gV2cqSc8kp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playBlessGlobal



PocketBuff:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PocketBuffGame

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pocketbuff/

About Longtu Korea

Longtu Korea, a KOSDAQ listed company, owns an extensive collection of AAA games. Sword And Magic and Yulgang Mobile have won the favor and support of more than 10 million users worldwide. Over the past decade, the company has provided game services to more than 200 million users.

More than 5 million players worldwide have praised GameFi Yulgang Global released by Longtu Korea. With this in mind, the new game "Bless Global" has been upgraded in terms of production and economic model design, aiming to provide players with better services. PocketBuff, a collaboration effort between Tigon Mobile and Game Space, will provide a smoother experience for Web3 user with NFT trading in the game.

