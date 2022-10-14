Private Jet Company Volato Celebrates a Year of Substantial Business Growth at NBAA-BACE

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to experience a luxury private jet, will attend this year's NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida from October 18-20. The team will be at Booth #4260 celebrating significant growth as they have executed their business plan and evolved into a full-service private aviation company.

Over the last year, Volato has expanded its private aviation business and initiated technology solutions, unlocking their ability to service a much greater share of the market. Volato launched in August of 2021 in the southeast with their unique fractional program featuring the HondaJet. The company experienced early success with the aircraft and now has 11 HondaJets in fleet with more on order. They recently expanded their offering with a fleet order of Gulfstream G280 aircraft. Volato operates nationally and now has bases in Atlanta GA, St Augustine and Ft Lauderdale FL, Baltimore MD, Houston TX, and Carlsbad CA.

Volato attributes their success to building a strong team which has grown to over 160 employees. "The foundation of an innovative company is a smart workforce that celebrates diversity and adopts insights from both inside and outside the industry." Said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to continue to innovate across all facets of the industry to develop unique solutions and provide the best customer experience in private aviation."

By expertly focusing on evolving customer needs while maximizing operational efficiency, Volato has experienced significant growth. Volato entered the market in 2021 with the HondaJet, coupling it with Volato's unique fractional model which includes unlimited hours and a revenue share. Volato's general charter program launched shortly thereafter, followed in March by Volato's acquisition of Gulf Coast Aviation (GCA), a fixture in the Houston private aviation market for the past 25 years. In conjunction with this integration, Volato launched Volato Aircraft Management Services, allowing private aircraft owners to partner with Volato to manage and charter their aircraft through a bespoke agreement covering all aspects of ownership.

Recent announcements include the innovative Volato Stretch Jet Card; the first and only jet card that rewards itinerary flexibility when booking a flight on a private jet, and through customer demand to fly farther and with more passengers, a fleet order of four Gulfstream G280 aircraft which Volato will fractionalize and sell in shares of eighths.

Volato provides the most flight-efficient aircraft for each mission -reducing fuel consumption- while offsetting the CO 2 on every gallon of fuel used across its fleet through their partnership with 4AIR. "We are not only creating a strong business and brand," said Nicholas Cooper, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, "we are building the most innovative, efficient and future-focused solutions in private aviation, with sustainability a key driver of our model."

The combination of these achievements uniquely positions Volato to become a leader in the category.

Over 30 employees representing all facets of the business, including senior management, will be attending NBAA. To schedule time, please email amy.gass@flyvolato.com or visit booth #4260.

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service private aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners, in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite aircraft which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280 aircraft which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (G C Aviation, Inc., FlyDreams, LLC d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

