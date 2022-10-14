SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates IMARA Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IMARA Inc. ("IMARA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMRA) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IMARA will issue IMARA common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Enliven and Enliven will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IMARA. Upon completion of the transaction, IMARA shareholders are expected to own only approximately 16% of the combined company, while Enliven shareholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) IMARA's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the minority equity interest in the combined company under the proposed transaction is fair to IMARA's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

