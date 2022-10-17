2022 G&L Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients Announced

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming & Leisure®, a preeminent gaming & hospitality organization, releases today the recipients of the 2022 Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards. The Industry Awards are uniquely free to enter globally and judged by the industry's buying constituency. Recipients will be featured in the upcoming Winter 2022 edition of Gaming & Leisure, written by industry renowned executive, Bart Lewin.

"What a true honor to award these amazing recipients." said Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso continued, "The significance and uniquity of the awards are the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleague judges, who are the top innovation leaders in the industry, and represent a majority of gaming technology spend in North America. These distinguished judges define and create the rigorous review process, analyze the entries and select the recipients. It is my great pleasure to host the industry awards each year recognizing these well-deserving recipients."

The Platinum Award was awarded to Infor. "We are delighted and honored that Infor has received the Platinum Award in the Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards for 2022," said Jason Floyd, general manager of hospitality solutions at Infor. "Our team continually strives to embody and promote the ideals of focused transformation, technology innovation to scale with the times, and mutually beneficial trusted partnerships in a vibrant and changing industry. This is not just for our evolving journey as a company, but also in support of our customers, peers, and the hospitality and gaming industry that we seek to serve every day."

The Partner and Transformation Awards were awarded to Agilysys. "It is a great privilege to receive both the prestigious G&L Gaming & Hospitality Industry Partner and Transformation Awards," said Darren Student, Vice President - Sales, Gaming. "At Agilysys, partnering with our gaming industry customers to enable them to achieve their objectives and transform their operations is a core tenet of our philosophy. To be recognized as the only company to ever receive 2 of the 4 Annual Industry awards in one year is a clear validation of our commitment to the gaming industry and the hard work of everyone at Agilysys."

Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI) was the recipient of the Innovation Award. "There's no better honor than being recognized by the industry titans comprised on the Gaming & Leisure® Board for the tireless work we perform throughout the gaming and hospitality sector. The Innovation Award for 2022 acknowledges our technological prowess, highlights our agile and collaborative approach to software development, and showcases our continuous commitment to adding measurable and meaningful value in all aspects of our customer-focused, holistic solution sets."

The G&L Roundtable is a coveted, private forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs. Among the many CXOs in attendance annually, it's hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry.

