9 Things You Should Do with Your Cast Iron Skillet That Aren't Searing a Steak

1. Bake the perfect cornbread.

Only cast iron can nail that cornbread crust. Get the skillet good and hot in the oven, throw in some butter and cornbread mix, bake for 20 minutes and drizzle with hot honey if you're feeling adventurous.

2. Cook Thanksgiving dinner.

I'm talking about the bird, the stuffing, the green bean casserole, the hasselback potatoes and even the pecan pie. You may need another skillet for this one.

3. Upgrade pizza night.

Pizza stone? We don't need no stinkin' pizza stone. Your cast iron skillet retains and radiates heat for a legendary crust. It'll ruin pizza delivery (you've been warned).

4. Shallow fry.

The key to good frying is maintaining a consistent oil temperature. Try latkes, empanadas, egg rolls or battered shrimp and tell me I'm wrong.

5. Use it for serving.

One of your cast iron skillet's superpowers is its ability to retain heat. This comes in handy when dinner is ready but no one's at the table.

6. Crisp up some tofu.

You know what else is better with a good crust? Tofu. Don't roll your eyes at me.

7. Go camping.

Your cast iron feels right at home over the open fire. Try out some campfire classics like walking tacos or throw in some beans to pair with those hot dogs.

8. Dutch baby.

Pretty sure it's illegal to make a dutch baby in anything other than a cast iron skillet. Maybe not, but it sure helps to have a vessel that heats evenly before pouring the batter in.

9. Bake a skillet cookie.

Why have regular cookies when you can have one giant cookie? A cast iron skillet cookie (known as a "pizookie") is best when topped with ice cream and enjoyed directly out of the skillet. Dig in, I won't judge.

