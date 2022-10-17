The FII Institute to hold its biggest ever gathering of world business leaders to understand the New Global Order

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today revealed details of the sixth edition of its flagship FII event taking place later this month, where delegates will address the most pressing economic questions of our time to shape the future of the global economy.

Over the course of three days with more than 500 International speakers and more than 6000 international Delegates, the conference will host four immersive summits and 180 sessions by global leaders from different sectors. The first day will feature a discussion by a group of Nobel laureates which will try to find sustainable solutions for meeting the global population's basic needs. Founder and Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, will talk about the challenges brought on by the new global order, as well as the opportunities that arise from it, such as creating an economic system that improves the quality of life for citizens around the world. In addition, the first summit at the conference will be held on the first day under the theme "Clash of Generations".

The agenda for the second day of the conference will include "The New Energy Economy" summit and will see speakers share their insights into the current state of the global finance and economy sector. Amid a range of other high-profile speakers, Masahiko Kato, CEO and President of Mizuho Bank, will address the audience about Japan's role in financing sustainable energy.

The third and last day of the conference will see two immersive summits about the rise of crypto and the future of Africa. A plenary session on China will see speakers such as Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, and Feng Hong, Co-Founder of Xiaomi, discuss why China is a key investment ally for the Middle East.

In addition, a session on the future of ESG will feature top players in the industry including John Quinn, Chairman and Founding Partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP; Rebecca Minguela, CEO & Founder of Clarity AI; Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group; Laura Cha, Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; and Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of Tadawul Group.

Other prominent speakers at the event include:

H.E. Yasir Al Rumayyan – PIF Governor & Saudi Aramco Chair

H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud – Saudi Ambassador to the United States

Jamie Dimon – JPMorgan Chase Chair & CEO

Jennifer Johnson – President & CEO Franklin Templeton

David M. Solomon – Goldman Sachs Chair & CEO

Catherine MacGrergor – Engie CEO

Sara Menker – Founder & CEO Gro Intelligence

H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak – Mubadala Group CEO

Stephen A. Schwarzman – CEO Blackstone Group

John Studzinski CBE – PIMCO Vice Chair

H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud – Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia

Henrick Andersen – Group President & CEO Vestas Wind System

Micheal Arthur – President Boeing International

Patrice Caine – Chairman & CEO Thales Group

Laura M Cha, Chairman Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited

Christine Tsai – 500 Global Founding Partner & CEO

Barry Sternlicht – Starwood Capital Group Co-Founder, Chair &CEO

Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol – Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission Secretary - General

Shemara Wikramanayake – Macquarie Group Oceania CEO

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, commented "Our way to the New Global Order is filled with unprecedented challenges, which is why the timing and theme of this year's FII is of upmost importance and relevance. In its 6th Edition, FII focuses on Investing in Humanity – a call to action that is desperately needed in a time in which supply shocks, inflation, a global energy crisis, and geopolitical conflicts present deep challenges."

FII's 6th Edition will be taking place from the 25-27 October in Riyadh under the theme of 'Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order'. Over the three days, industry leaders, CEOs, policy makers, young leaders and investors will convene to discuss the role of businesses and investment in the future of technology, healthcare, food security, environment, geopolitics, cybersecurity, sports and much more.

