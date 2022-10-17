Fundamental Global® Chairman Joe Moglia Inducted into Coastal Carolina University's Athletics Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia, today announced that Coastal Carolina University has inducted Joe Moglia into its George F. "Buddy" Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame.

Fundamental Global and CEO Kyle Cerminara (second from right) congratulates chairman Joe Moglia (center) on induction into Coastal Carolina University's George F. (PRNewswire)

Joe Moglia, the Chairman of Fundamental Global, was honored October 14th and 15th along with ten other inductees in the 2022 Hall of Fame Class as part of Coastal Carolina's Homecoming weekend.

Fundamental Global CEO Kyle Cerminara shared the following statement congratulating Moglia on the induction:

"The Team at Fundamental Global is immensely proud to see our Chairman, Joe Moglia, named to Coastal Carolina University's Athletics Hall of Fame, which is yet another testament to his exemplary leadership and lasting impact made upon so many people." Cerminara added, "I have known Joe for more than 20 years and owe him an enormous debt of gratitude for his partnership and mentorship, and I know how much he deeply loves Coastal Carolina for giving him the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a head coach. The contributions he made on the sidelines for the Chanticleers were extraordinary, as well as the winning culture he instilled into the program as his lasting legacy. We are thrilled to see Joe recognized and to have celebrated with him in-person and congratulate him on this incredibly well-deserved honor."

Moglia served as Head Coach of Coastal Carolina's football team from 2012 through 2018, accumulating a 56-22 record over six seasons. During that time, he received multiple coach of the year honors and was the 2015 Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year Award winner. Since stepping down as head coach in 2019, Moglia has remained active at Coastal Carolina as Chair of Athletics and Executive Advisor to the President in addition to his role as Chairman of Fundamental Global.

