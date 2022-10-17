Husqvarna Group to Debut Cutting-Edge Product Innovations at Equip Exposition

Booth Will Showcase Innovative Equipment that is Shaping the Future of Landscaping

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will showcase the latest innovations in their diverse portfolio of forest, garden, and outdoor power equipment which combines high performance with usability and safety at the Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, from Oct. 19-21. At the show, Husqvarna will debut its next generation of groundbreaking products, demonstrating its leadership in battery and autonomous solutions with products designed for both commercial and consumer needs.

"Innovation and customer-centricity are at the heart of everything we do at Husqvarna, and the trailblazing products we will showcase at Equip Expo perfectly encapsulate our vision for the future," said Robert McCutcheon, President of Husqvarna North America. "Our vision for Equip Expo and beyond is to meet and exceed our customers' desire for battery and robotic solutions by pioneering state-of-the-art products that they can rely on. We are excited to connect with our customers at Equip Expo to learn more about their needs as we shape the future of landscaping."

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to get a sneak preview of Husqvarna's never-before-seen suite of powerful handheld battery-powered professional-grade residential products and industry-redefining Zero-Turn riding mower which are set to be released in early spring 2023. As a world leader in robotic mowing, Husqvarna will spotlight an all-new Automower® model that provides high-performance autonomous mowing for homeowners, as well as the cutting edge CEORA commercial solution.

Commercial users can look forward to the unveiling of a game-changing semi-autonomous stand-on mower, battery rail charger and battery saw, helping them create strategic solutions and efficiencies for every part of their business. And alongside the host of innovative Husqvarna products, RedMax will also display their latest offering of industry-leading commercial products.

Visit the Husqvarna (#9094) and RedMax (#11100) booths to see these products and more and experience the future of landscaping. Husqvarna will also have an outdoor booth (#7800D) where attendees can get hands-on experience with the company's latest products. Additionally, attendees can visit the Husqvarna booth on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. EST for a special engagement event with unique refreshments.

Husqvarna is also title sponsor of the Equip Expo app and host of the first-ever welcome ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. EST at the Louisville Slugger Field.

