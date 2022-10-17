InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bag Accessory for Forklift Operations (FJK-160)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold required items used while operating a forklift," said an inventor, from Duluth, Ga., "so I invented the LIFT CADDY. My design offers a safer and more convenient alternative to holding items or storing them in a pocket."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable and durable bag accessory for forklift operations. In doing so, it ensures that necessary tools and other items are safe and accessible. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it helps to prevent dropped and damaged items. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for forklift operators, warehouse workers, loading dock personnel, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

