NEW COLLECTIBLE TOY LINE: LIL WISH LANTERNS ANSWER QUESTION "WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU MAKE A WISH"?

Lil Wish Lanterns spark children's imaginations through positive thinking and play.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - What happens when you make a wish? Children have asked this question since the beginning of time. Now, there's an answer. Intersell, a company dedicated to turning innovative ideas into reality is bringing the magical world of Wishlandia to Children everywhere with its new light-up, collectible line, Lil Wish Lanterns. It captures the innocence and magic of little dreamers and storytellers, inviting them to believe in the power of wishes.

Lil Wish Lanterns (CNW Group/INTERSELL) (PRNewswire)

This line of unique collectible toys will inspire children's imaginations with magical characters and light-up lanterns. The magical characters that drive the story are called Wishimals. They travel to the four lands of Wishlandia: the lands of Friendship, Love, Courage, and Happiness to make wishes come true. Choose from 1 of 32 collectible characters and insert it into the wishing lantern. Make a wish and pull the string. Watch the lantern spring to life, illuminating the Wishimal with a rainbow of colors! This is where the child's imagination and the journey of the Wishimal begins. Lil Wish Lanterns are the only illuminated collectibles that integrate light and character to create a crystal appearance, providing a unique collector's experience!

"The concept for Lil Wish Lanterns came from a storytelling experience I had with my own kids," says Phil Albritton, father and creative mind behind the toy. "Every night during the height of the pandemic I would tell my son and daughter a bedtime story. It was a scary time and we all needed a bit of light and positivity. We made a wish for the world to heal and for things to get better. My kids' nightly wishes became the foundation on which we built the Lil Wish Lanterns universe. I'm so grateful to be working with INTERSELL to transform the story of Lil Wish Lanterns into a tangible experience for children everywhere to have that nightly routine of hope, wishing, and empathy."

Lil Wish Lanterns are available for purchase today online at Amazon.com and on shelves at Learning Express.

The Lil Wish Lanterns collection will include:

Amazon (October 15, 2022)

Lantern with book, 2 Wishimals - $24.99

Triple pack (1 base and 3 Wishimals) - $17.99

Single blind pack (set of 3) - $12.99

FREE downloadable app with games and virtual library

Learning Express (October 15, 2022)

Single blind pack - $3.99

Triple pack (1 base and 3 Wishimals) - $14.99

Lantern with 2 Wishimals - $19.99

FREE downloadable app with games and virtual library

For more information on Lil Wish Lanterns, visit them on FB, IG, TikTok and Twitter!

About INTERSELL:

INTERSELL was founded in 2007 and is based right outside of New York City. INTERSELL works with inventors from around the world to develop, market and distribute inventions and brands to more than 80 countries through DTC marketing and brick and mortar Retail.

To learn more about INTERSELL, visit www.intersellventures.com

