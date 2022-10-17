SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.

The B2B portal is an important addition to Security Plan's business operations. It allows the company to provide efficient and accurate service, allowing access to claim data in order to provide better turnaround times and access 24/7. The Portal also has a very important feature – a concierge phone line that allows direct access to the claims department, including Saturdays.

Matt Lewis VP of Operations for Citizens shares, "This is an amazing new service we are excited to offer our funeral homes and policyholders. Not only does it allow them more control over their claims, but it also makes their business more efficient to better serve policyholders. We hope to expand this service beyond our funeral homes in the near future."

The B2B Claims Portal originally launched in July in a limited release and now is fully live to any funeral home across the U.S.

To learn more about Security Plan or its products, you can visit, https://www.citizensinc.com/security-plan

About Security Plan Life Insurance Company

Security Plan Life Insurance Company is a member of the Citizens, Inc. group of life insurance companies. Security Plan has been operating in Louisiana since 1996 and offers final expense life insurance and limited liability property insurance policies to middle- and lower-income households in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Security Plan sells its products through independent agents and funeral homes. The company gains additional financial stability through the long trajectory and strength of its holding company, Citizens, Inc., which adds value to each of our policies by providing state-of-the-art technology systems, strong investment strategies and streamlined operational leadership.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. is an insurance holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIA. The Company utilizes a three-pronged strategy for growth based upon worldwide sales of U.S. Dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies, life insurance product sales in the U.S. and final expense and limited liability property product sales in the U.S.

