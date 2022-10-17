ZEISS celebrates grand opening of Quality Excellence Center in Wixom, Michigan

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Grand Opening event, ZEISS has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art site near Detroit. The new facility for the Industrial Quality and Research (IQR) segment of ZEISS, is represented in the USA by Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC. "What an exciting day, being together with customers, team members, all of the partners who have supported us, and officially celebrating their dedication," states Michael Kirchner, Head of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions North America and President.

ZEISS celebrates the grand opening of the new Quality Excellence Center in Wixom, Michigan with the official ribbon cutting. (PRNewswire)

Conversations with ZEISS leadership launched the event, followed by two open house days for visitors to hear from industry experts, take facility tours and enjoy lunch. Attendees listened to learning sessions led by technical leaders from the Aerospace, New Energy Vehicle, Medical and Electronics industries. ZEISS employees offered guided tours of the modern workspaces and the showroom featuring a broad portfolio of ZEISS and GOM inspection solutions: industrial microscopes, CT X-ray machines, CMMs and optical systems, non-contact 3D devices, automated car body systems, and surface and special geometry instruments.

The site brings a modern work environment and a more advanced setting for customers to gain better insights in the smart age of quality assurance. It spans over 80,000 ft² (7,500 m²) with two floors, providing space for almost 170 employees.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

