ChannelAdvisor Expands Marketplace and Advertising Channels to Help Brands Drive E-Commerce Growth

Latest Integrations Allow Brands to Engage with Customers Across More than 360 Selling and Marketing Channels

Research Triangle Park, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced new integrations and platform capabilities to help sellers accelerate their time to market and meet new sources of consumer demand. With these new channel integrations, ChannelAdvisor now supports over 360 marketplaces and retail sites globally, enabling brands and retailers to reach new audiences while expanding their selling footprint.

"As consumers incorporate more and more channels on their path to purchase, brands and retailers are expanding their selling efforts on new channels to meet demand," said Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "We remain committed to helping the world's leading brands reach consumers across all stages of the consumer journey by supporting the channels most critical to their businesses."

ChannelAdvisor's latest release provides brands with:

Access to More Than 360 Marketplace and Retail Integrations to Reach New Consumers

ChannelAdvisor continues to reinforce its commitment to channel diversification with support for more than 360 marketplaces and retail sites globally, giving brands and retailers the reach and flexibility to present their products to the right consumers at the right time. With this latest release, ChannelAdvisor has added support for 20 new channels, including:

Marketplaces:

Arts & Crafts:

Michaels (US)

Automotive:

AutoParts4Less (US)

Consumer Electronics:

Conrad (DE, NL)

Pixmania (FR)

Fashion & Accessories:

Brich (US, KR)

Globus (CH)

Macy's (US)

MySale (NZ, SG)

Homegoods

Boxed (US)

Sporting Goods:

Decathlon (DE, ES IT, NL, PL, PT & UK)

1P Retail Integrations:

Consumer Electronics

Insight.com (US)

Expanded Advertising Reach in Europe

With this release, ChannelAdvisor has expanded its North American integration with Criteo to help brands reach more consumers and gain visibility across select retail sites in Europe. ChannelAdvisor's integration with the Criteo Retail Media API, supported by ChannelAdvisor's Managed Services team, empowers brands to reach high-intent shoppers on new cookie-less retail channels.

Brands looking to expand advertising efforts across the same European sites where they sell their products are now able to leverage ChannelAdvisor's advanced automation capabilities for campaign creation and management, automated bidding, and ad management from one central platform.

Ability to Promote Multiple Products within a Single Advertising Interstitial Experience

Brands seeking new and effective ways to monetize their digital advertising campaigns are increasingly turning to Shoppable Media to help shorten the path to purchase. With this latest release, ChannelAdvisor allows brands to promote multiple products to consumers within a single Buy Now Interstitial experience. The ability to expose multiple variations of a product and cross-promote related products within the same advertising widget helps brands increase the likelihood of conversion by providing potential customers with more product options.

Brands rely on ChannelAdvisor's suite of Shoppable Media solutions, including the Buy Now Interstitial, to make their websites and digital campaigns actionable by providing a seamless and dynamic connection to in-stock products at preferred retailers.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

