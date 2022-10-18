Choice Hotels Recognized on the Forbes World's Best Employers 2022 List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has been recognized on the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"At Choice Hotels, we're committed to fostering a culture that ensures everyone who walks through our doors feel welcome, wanted, and respected. We understand that our success as a company relies on our people, which is why Choice Hotels is an industry leader in employee benefits, ranging from expanded parental leave to enriching professional development opportunities," said Patrick Cimerola, chief human resources officer, Choice Hotels. "We're honored by this latest Forbes recognition, which underscores Choice's unwavering focus on creating a robust and rewarding employee experience."

Choice Hotels has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" for its dedication to diversity and the overall wellness of its employees. The company's Diversity Advisory Council and Employee Resource Groups draw leaders from across the company to address business objectives, shape the company's culture, communicate Choice Hotels values, and spur engagement. The 2022 award builds on the company's recognition as a "2021 Best Company for Diversity" and "2021 Best Mid-Size Employers in America," both by Forbes.

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 57 countries working full or part time. 800 employers were awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To view Choice Hotels on Forbes' list, visit www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers.

For more information about Choice Hotels' corporate culture, visit careers.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice Hotels recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice Hotels family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

