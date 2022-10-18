Foley Family Wines Launches Industry-Leading Digital Transformation

Leading luxury wine company implements customized best-in-class digital ecosystem to improve customer experience

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley Family Wines, a family-owned wine company founded in 1996, announced the launch of a digital ecosystem designed to provide an omnichannel experience for its wine consumers and winery visitors. As presented at Salesforce's Dreamforce 2022, the largest software conference in the world, Foley Family Wines will deploy Salesforce technology to power a new customized customer-centric ecosystem for their company. With this platform Foley Family Wines is investing in its digital transformation and commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences for every part of its business.

"Our goal was to deploy breakthrough technology and capabilities which will improve every customer and user experience," said Liz Lease-McCaffrey, SVP, consumer direct & guest experience centers. "With Salesforce, we have built an exciting digital ecosystem for consumers to transact and interact with us from the moment they walk through our doors – virtual or physical – until the experience is complete and wine is on their doorstep. This is unlike anything the wine industry has seen to date."

Foley Family Wines worked with Salesforce consultant Americaneagle.com, a full-service, family-owned digital agency, to develop and implement the platform. The digital ecosystem is built primarily on a suite of Salesforce products, supplemented by other category-leading products for subscription management, loyalty programs, and a mobile-centric point-of-sale (POS) provider.

The new digital ecosystem powers a personalized customer journey that includes:

Curated Product Recommendations – When browsing online, personalized wine recommendations are curated based on purchase and tasting history.

Loyalty Program – Earning and redeeming points with the Foley Food & Wine Society is more accessible with universal visibility and ease of access to enroll new users and apply points across all platforms and order types.

Customization Capability – Specially-designed e-commerce and wine club platforms allow members to customize scheduled shipments with flexibility between wine brands.

Mobility – Winery guest experience hosts can operate exclusively through mobile devices. Handheld POS and payment devices provide fast, frictionless checkout experiences.

Customer Data – Rich customer data provides a true 360-degree view of the consumer, allowing users to share in-depth notes and history to create transformational guest experiences and memorable interactions online.

Streamlined Access – Through the implementation of single sign-on technology, the new tools are easy to access, making it simpler to serve customers throughout each channel.

As the system is being implemented throughout Foley Family Wines locations, additional technologies and tools are being implemented to create a high-touch, flexible, and versatile solution. A customer service queuing system allows for a faster and more efficient service leading to higher guest satisfaction and the likelihood of return engagement. Alternative payment options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, will reduce friction at checkout and increase sales conversions. Additionally, Foley Family Wines integrated point-of-sale products in their guest experience centers, a wine club subscription, a customer loyalty solution, and 18 new brand websites.

"Cloud solutions are a key tool for enabling new capabilities that achieve business goals. This digital transformation project exemplifies the business and technology teams working together to transform how we engage with our customers," added Sachin Amin, Foley Family Wines, VP of Information Technology "Using these modern solutions and integrating them enables new capabilities for an omnichannel experience for our customers while providing our team members with a 360-degree view of the customer."

Foley Family Wines' new digital ecosystem was piloted with Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma, California and is being implemented at the remainder of the Foley Family Wines properties over the next few months. Consumers can create a free Salesforce+ membership and view the Foley Family Wines presentation at Dreamforce .

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines from some of the world's greatest vineyards. The company owns more than two dozen wineries across the globe, each with its own distinct wine style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. In addition, the Foley Food & Wine Society offers members a luxury lifestyle community that celebrates culinary experiences, entertainment, and travel in the United States, New Zealand, France, and Argentina.

