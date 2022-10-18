NAAA and Cox Automotive Mobility Host Virtual 2022 ADAS Summit on Oct. 19

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Auto Auction Association (NAAA), Cox Automotive Mobility and Burke Porter Group (BPG) Company bring together some of the most respected thought leaders across the automotive aftermarket to review the importance and sophistication of today's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at the inaugural digital ADAS Summit from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

2022 ADAS Summit (PRNewswire)

Mark R. Rosekind, Ph.D., CEO of the California Mobility Center and former Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will deliver a keynote during the complimentary virtual event, followed by a Q&A moderated by automotive industry analyst Glenn Mercer.

Other featured speakers include:

Tricia Heon , Chief Executive Officer, National Auto Auction Association

Grace Huang , President, Cox Automotive Inventory Solutions

David DeBoer , Vice Chairman, Burke Porter Group Company

Hugo Carmona , Senior Manager of Government Affairs, Cox Automotive

To register for the digital event, please visit ADAS Summit Registration.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning, and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Automotive Mobility