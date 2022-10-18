Socket Mobile Announces New SocketScan S820, DuraScan D820, and DuraSled DS820 Linear Barcode Plus QR Code Scanners

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of their new linear barcode and QR code readers, SocketScan S820, DuraScan D820, and DuraSled DS820.

Socket Mobile's release of the new models follows the recent launch of the SocketScan S720 linear barcode and QR code scanner. This is an entry-level version of their companion scanners that provides a basic and affordable option for those who wish to upgrade to 2D scanning.

Now, they are expanding the line with the attachable S820, durable D820, as well as the DS820 sled scanner. These new 1D/2D barcode scanner models will meet the needs of users within various industries who wish to get ahead of the transition from 1D to 2D barcode scanning.

"Socket Mobile is excited to add the S820, D820, and DS820 to our attachable scanner lineup," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "We built our new attachable scanners to provide the same easy 2D adoption path that the S720 provides for our companion scanner users. The new models enable a different level of transparency and versatility for our users by providing the capabilities to support services like QR code payments and loyalty, digital identification verification, and real-time supply chain tracking."

The new Socket Mobile S820 is a linear barcode & QR Code 1D/2D scanner with Bluetooth wireless technology. Small, thin, and easy to use, the scanner is optimized for attaching to mobile devices, enabling one-handed operation.

The D820 is similar to the S820 but better suited for intense scanning environments. It has extra rubberized material for increased durability and drop protection and comes with three charging options - Charging Dock, Charging Adapter, or 6 Bay Multi-Charger.

Along with the attachable models, the DuraSled DS820 provides the same scanning capabilities as the S820 and D820 but combines your mobile device and scanner into a one-handed solution that charges both devices simultaneously.

Although 1D barcode types are still prevalent, 2D barcode usage is growing and will soon become the standard for businesses that want to transmit larger amounts of data through barcode data collection. 2D barcodes can serve multiple purposes simultaneously, offering a level of versatility, functionality, and efficiency that cannot be achieved with 1D barcodes. The GS1 standards body is driving a transition to 2D barcodes in retail by 2027, and the S820, DS820, and D820 provide a pathway for users to easily upgrade to 2D barcode usage.

Application developers who wish to integrate the S820, DS820, or D820 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. It gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to efficiently capture data in the physical world. With CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. Providers can offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices interchangeably and give end-users the freedom to choose the best reader for each customer's requirements.

If your app already uses CaptureSDK, (including apps like Shopify and Square), our new scanner models will work out of the box.

