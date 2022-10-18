Vance Sherard Promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations

Sherard has 25 years of Investor Relations and Finance experience with Jack Henry

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today the promotion of Vance Sherard, who leads Investor Relations, to vice president.

Sherard has been with Jack Henry for 25 years and has led Investor Relations since 2015. His additional roles at Jack Henry include experience in sales, corporate development and finance.

"Vance has a broad array of experiences, extensive industry and company knowledge, highly valued strategic vision and outstanding financial and analytical skills," said Jack Henry CFO Mimi Carsley. "He is a proven leader who has been a key driver of our company's success for many years. We are pleased to recognize Vance's contributions with this well-deserved promotion."

Sherard holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA in Finance from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College.

"The team and mission of Jack Henry make it an amazing place to work," Sherard said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with so many great people over the years, including our shareholders and analysts, and I look forward to continuing these conversations on Jack Henry's extraordinary history and future."

