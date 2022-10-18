X-ELIO appoints Kerri Neary as Senior VP of Business Development in the USA

Neary has over seventeen years of experience in the infrastructure and energy sector. The new VP will be responsible for the development of US pipeline opportunities while maintaining top-level relationships with all stakeholders

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-ELIO, a leading global company specializing in the development, construction, financing, and operation of renewable and sustainable energy projects, has appointed Kerri Neary as Senior VP of Business Development to further develop the company's pipeline in the USA.

This addition is part of X-ELIO's growth strategy to further expand its position and portfolio in the US market.

With this addition, the firm seeks to ramp up its development portfolio in the US market, where it has been operating since 2017, and today controls a pipeline of 1.8 GW in different stages of advancement.

Neary brings over seventeen years of experience in the infrastructure and energy sector, including technologies such as solar, offshore wind, biofuels, battery energy storage, transmission, and clean coal. For the past five years she has served as Senior VP of Development for Summit Ridge Energy. There she was part of the executive committee and managed the overall development and financing process for one of the nation's leading community solar and battery storage providers.

Prior to that, she worked for the U.S Department of Energy, where she directed the technical viability and project management of non-recourse debt financing ranging from $100 million to $3 billion for innovative, clean-power generation and advanced-transportation projects.

Based in X-ELIO's Washington, DC office, Neary will be responsible for accelerating the development and deployment of the company's US pipeline, as well as establishing and maintaining top-level relationships with current stakeholders. She believes in responsible, sustainable energy development, and is committed to finding solutions that bring clean energy access to all. Neary holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University.

Lluís Noguera, CEO of X-ELIO, said: "We are certain that Kerri will be an outstanding asset for our company, helping us further expand our growth and business in the United States. I am delighted to welcome her and look forward to working closely with her to provide the best possible services to our customers."

Kerri Neary commented, "I am excited to embark on this new journey, joining a leading industry player recognised for their quality of services, as well how they address the needs of a broad range of clients. I look forward to working with the team to support the company's expansion in the US, as we foster and enhance the 'Build Back Better' Program."

About X-ELIO:

X-ELIO specializes in the development, construction, financing, and operation of sustainable energy projects with a global presence in Europe, the United States, Latin America, Japan, and Australia. The firm has 17 years of experience with more than 2.6 GW constructed. The group is a world leader in the development of renewable and sustainable energy, with a strong commitment to greenhouse gas reduction and the fight against climate change.

