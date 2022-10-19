Inspired Spine Opens New Clinic in Burnsville, MN

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine announced today the opening of their newly remodeled clinic in Burnsville. The 7,900 square foot clinic is an extreme upgrade from their current clinic of 2,500 square feet. The new clinic will have 12 exam rooms compared to 5 in their current location and will be on the 1st floor of the building for easier access to patients suffering from chronic back pain. Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi explains, "This is another huge step for Inspired Spine to provide excellent care for our patients. Our new clinic has a large inviting and comfortable lobby for our patients and by implementing exam rooms, imaging, and provider offices all in one area it will make us much more efficient and much easier for our patients to receive care."

The remodeled larger clinic was built due to the continued patient growth and the addition of the recently hired Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) provider, Dr. Eytan Koch. "Dr. Koch is a great addition to our provider staff and can bring in some new treatments that will complement our existing treatments such as Acupuncture, Soft Tissue Manipulation, and Trigger Point Injections. This also gives us the ability to schedule patient appointments within a day or two, rather than 3-4 weeks out." Abbasi added.

Minnesota-based Inspired Spine is a total spine care provider with 3 Minnesota Locations in Alexandria, Burnsville, and Crookston dedicated to improving back pain treatment value and outcomes with advanced minimally invasive spinal surgery technology.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about Inspired Spine, please visit inspiredspine.com or call 952-405-6714.

