F.N.B. Corporation's Banking Subsidiary Receives Award for Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Adds Fourth National Culture Excellence Award in 2022

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been recognized with the Top Workplaces 2022 Culture Excellence award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Practices. The national award celebrates organizations that are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive place to work for all employees.

The Top Workplaces program is administered by leading third-party research firm Energage. With nearly 5,000 companies named Top Workplaces in the past year, FNB was one of the top ten large companies (with more than 2,500 employees) to win the DEI Practices award based on employee feedback and a Company-completed questionnaire. Earlier this year, FNB earned additional national culture excellence recognition as a winner of the Top Workplaces for Innovation, Top Workplaces for Leadership and Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility awards.

"FNB's commitment to provide a positive and inclusive culture remains a top priority for our Company," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The diverse range of perspectives and experiences on our team inspire engagement and innovation that result in superior service for our clients and communities and better returns for our shareholders."

FNB also has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA and Top Workplace for Financial Services for the second consecutive year, a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for the eighth consecutive year and a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh for the 12th consecutive year. The Company has earned more than 40 national and regional awards for its workplace experience.

The recent Top Workplaces awards add to the extensive recognition FNB has received for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all its stakeholders. In 2022, FNB received 17 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, and again was named as one of America's Best Banks and one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes. As further evidence of its inclusive workplace experience, FNB also has been named a Women's Choice Award® Best Company to Work For winner for both Women and Millennial Women and a Professional Woman's Magazine Best of the Best Top Financial and Banking Company. For more information about FNB's third-party honors, visit the Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

