Largest World Tour of US Military Bases In Over A Decade Entertains Over 125,000 Military Families This Holiday Season

Largest World Tour of US Military Bases In Over A Decade Entertains Over 125,000 Military Families This Holiday Season

First Ever Live Action Holiday Show of

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

By Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder Neil Goldberg

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, the popular storybook sensation, premieres A NEW MUSICAL, MAGIC AND CIRQUE HOLIDAY STAGE SHOW. This first ever live action 75-minute show is currently performing through November at US Military bases in Cuba, Bahrain, UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Cast of the new MUSICAL, MAGIC & CIRQUE Holiday Show POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. Adapted from the award-winning book, now touring the world with Armed Forces Entertainment. First US national tour scheduled for 2023 and planning its way to Broadway. (PRNewswire)

"I have seen some cool things and big named entertainment, but I've never seen anything as impressive as this show!"

The new stage spectacle based on the award-winning book by authors Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou, is performed by a multitalented 23-member touring company that's leaving audiences of all ages spellbound. Fantastical costumes, magic & wizardry, musicians, dancers and cirque artists tell the story of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, who learn music, magic and circus skills at a secret university before sharing their holiday wonders with the world. The first US national tour of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance launches in 2023 as it makes its way to Broadway.

"AFE is proud to continue bringing quality entertainment to our service members & their families. This tour is the largest production show AFE has presented in over a decade, and is needed now more than ever especially during the holiday season," says Armed Forces Entertainment Chief, Ms. Fabrizia Bresil.

At the show's opening in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a service member shared "I have been here for six years, have seen some cool things and big named entertainment, but I've never seen anything as impressive as this show!"

Creator Neil Goldberg says, "After sharing the book, TV Special and book reading tour during the Month of the Military Child, premiering the first live theatrical stage spectacular with AFE is an honor."

Good Morning America recently featured the new show, story and book. The book's part of USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries, won 7 nationally recognized book awards and has engaged over 10,000 children by inspiring their creativity & imagination. The sequel's due out in 2024. www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.

Contact: TerriPR@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance