TK Elevator becomes national sponsor for ACE Mentor Program of America

For nearly 30 years, ACE has helped high school students in their pursuit of careers in architecture, construction and engineering

As a Cornerstone-level partner, TK Elevator will help increase ACE's visibility while supporting infrastructure improvements

TK Elevator is highly focused on supporting the STEAM community, hosting science, technology and engineering students at its Innovation and Qualification Center

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator, one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry, has become a national sponsor for the ACE Mentor Program of America. ACE is a free, award-winning afterschool program designed to attract high school students into pursuing careers in the architecture, construction and engineering industry, including skilled trades such as the elevator industry.

As a sponsor, TK Elevator will help raise the visibility of ACE Mentor across the U.S., while its contributions will help ACE maintain and improve the infrastructure needed to run its more than 70 locations nationwide as well as help ACE implement innovative programs.

"We are proud to partner with ACE Mentor Program of America as we work together to inspire and develop the next generation of architects, construction and engineering professionals. This life-changing program teaches high school students about the entire process of designing and building a project, and we are excited to help these passionate leaders of tomorrow in their professional development," said Shari Lotz, Chief Human Resources Officer at TK Elevator North America.

A federation of more than 75 chapters, ACE operates in 38 states and Canada and is largely based in metropolitan areas. A national office supports the affiliate programs. Since being founded in 1994, ACE has awarded more than $14 million in scholarships. ACE has been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring, the nation's highest award for mentoring. It has also been awarded the AIA Collaborative Achievement Award.

ACE is an impactful addition to TK Elevator's already strong commitment to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics). For example, TK Elevator has hosted numerous student groups for tours of its award-winning Innovation and Qualification Center in Atlanta. The research and development facility with elevator test tower has a digital showroom featuring 20 interactive displays providing a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

