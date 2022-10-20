Volition Signs Global Supply Agreement for Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the signing of a global supply agreement with a market leader in pet healthcare (the "Company").

Through Volition's supply agreement, the Company is engaged as a worldwide provider of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test through its reference laboratory network for cancer indications in animal health.

There are approximately 84 million pet dogs in the United States and just under 50% of dogs will have at least one veterinary care visit per annum which Volition believes will provide an incredible opportunity to screen those senior dogs (over 7 years) and breeds at risk of cancer from 4 years and upwards.

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC commented: "The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test was developed with the goal of providing an accessible and affordable screening test to aid early detection. This supply agreement is an exciting moment for Volition as we continue to commercialize our Nu.Q® technology within the companion animal healthcare sector and capitalize on what we believe to be significant mass market opportunities. We share the Company's mission of advancing pet healthcare and are delighted to be working with them. Additional information will be shared in the coming months, including estimated dates of test availability."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

Findings from a clinical study conducted by Volition and Professor Wilson-Robles and her team at Texas A&M University, peer-reviewed and published in August 2022, showed that:

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

